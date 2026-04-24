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Florida Gulf Coast University breaks ground on new medical building

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:37 AM EDT
Florida Gulf Coast University
The building will be known as Marieb Hall South and will house simulated intensive care units, labor and delivery suites, and operating rooms.

The Fort Myers campus took another step toward preparing future health are workers this week when it broke ground on a $117 million health sciences building.

Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers took another step toward preparing future health care workers this week when it broke ground on a $117 million health sciences building.

FGCU nursing Student Gabriel de Cardenas
WGCU
Gabriel de Cardenas is a first-semester nursing student,

The building will be known as Marieb Hall South and will house simulated intensive care units, labor and delivery suites, and operating rooms.

Gabriel de Cardenas, a first-semester nursing student, says he is looking forward to using the labs and lifelike mannequins used to practice procedures.

"I think the big thing is just having all the new simulation labs and simulation mannequins. Clinicals are very limited to who comes in, as simulations can be anything. So it really is just incredible to think about what we can do in simulations in the new building," he said.

Kristen Carney, a graduate student in occupational therapy, anticipates using a simulated apartment in the building, dedicated to teaching activities of daily living, or ADL.

"We're going to have a dedicated space for that ADL apartment. And while occupational therapy is the main major that uses that room, we also bring in other majors and people from the community," said Carney.

The apartment will feature a bed, bathroom and shower so students as well as caregivers can learn how to navigate those activities.

When she completes her training, Kristen plans to stay and work in Southwest Florida. Gabriel, who hopes to work in a Level 1 trauma center, hopes to work in the closest one in Tampa.

FGCU occupational therapy graduate student Kristen Carney (r.) at the groundbreaking reception.
WGCU
Occupational therapy graduate student Kristen Carney, at the groundbreaking, looks forward to using the simulated apartment dedicated to teaching activities of daily living.

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Health News Florida Florida Gulf Coast Universitymedical schoolHealth News Florida
Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is the local host of All Things Considered and a reporter for WGCU. She was a producer for Martha Stewart Radio on Sirius XM, where she hosted a live interview show with authors of new books called Books and Authors. She was a producer for The Leonard Lopate Show, a live, daily show that covered arts, culture, politics, and food on New York City’s public radio station WNYC. She also worked as a producer on Studio 360, a weekly culture magazine; and The Sunday Long Read, a show that features in-depth conversations with journalists and other writers. She has filed stories for The Pulse and Here & Now. In addition to radio, she has a career writing for magazines, including Salon, Teen Vogue, New York, Health, and More. She has published short stories and personal essays and is always working on a novel. She was a Knight Journalism Fellow, where she studied health reporting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and followed epidemiologists around Kenya and Alaska. She has a B.A. in English from Lafayette College and an M.A. in Literature from the University of Massachusetts.
See stories by Cary Barbor
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