Florida Gulf Coast University breaks ground on new medical building

Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers took another step toward preparing future health care workers this week when it broke ground on a $117 million health sciences building.

WGCU Gabriel de Cardenas is a first-semester nursing student,

The building will be known as Marieb Hall South and will house simulated intensive care units, labor and delivery suites, and operating rooms.

Gabriel de Cardenas, a first-semester nursing student, says he is looking forward to using the labs and lifelike mannequins used to practice procedures.

"I think the big thing is just having all the new simulation labs and simulation mannequins. Clinicals are very limited to who comes in, as simulations can be anything. So it really is just incredible to think about what we can do in simulations in the new building," he said.

Kristen Carney, a graduate student in occupational therapy, anticipates using a simulated apartment in the building, dedicated to teaching activities of daily living, or ADL.

"We're going to have a dedicated space for that ADL apartment. And while occupational therapy is the main major that uses that room, we also bring in other majors and people from the community," said Carney.

The apartment will feature a bed, bathroom and shower so students as well as caregivers can learn how to navigate those activities.

When she completes her training, Kristen plans to stay and work in Southwest Florida. Gabriel, who hopes to work in a Level 1 trauma center, hopes to work in the closest one in Tampa.

WGCU Occupational therapy graduate student Kristen Carney, at the groundbreaking, looks forward to using the simulated apartment dedicated to teaching activities of daily living.

Copyright 2026 WGCU