UF researchers study velvet bean as potential Parkinson’s treatment

A team of University of Florida researchers has been studying a tropical plant that they say could effectively treat Parkinson's tremors in a more accessible way.

The velvet bean, scientifically known as mucuna pruriens, is a legume native to tropical regions of Africa and Asia. It grows on a vine and is characterized by a dark, rough outer pod.

The velvet bean has been grown in Florida since 1871 to help the growth of surrounding plants. However, areas in Latin America and Africa have consumed it as a source of protein and a substitute for coffee for decades.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects more than 1.1 million Americans. Symptoms include tremors, stiffness, slow movement, balance problems, depression and anxiety. There is no cure for the disorder, only ways to help manage or delay symptoms.

In developed countries, doctors commonly prescribe a medication called levodopa (L-Dopa) to help treat tremors and stiffness caused by Parkinson’s, along with an inhibitor to lessen side effects. However, researchers claim velvet beans could more easily reach a wider-range of patients.

“In underdeveloped countries like Africa, all these medicines are not very accessible,” said researcher Jeongim Kim. “So it might be an alternative for people who are not accessible to this.”

The team is growing the velvet bean in a field about 25 miles outside of UF's Gainesville campus. Researchers are studying 60 variations of the plant to find which has the highest concentration of L-Dopa. Team members have faced challenges because an unexpected frost in November limited the number of viable crops, but they hope to increase the number in the next month.

The plant is toxic to humans when consumed raw, so it needs to be cooked before eating. In addition, certain people can be more sensitive to the toxin, similar to common allergens. Researchers are looking for ways to lower the toxicity. The amount needed to be consumed to see an impact would vary.

Researcher Kelly Balmant and the team are working to combine the gene sequences of the multiple variations of the plant to maximize desirable traits and minimize side effects. They are also looking at natural inhibitors, such as blueberries and onions, to limit side effects such as nausea and dizziness.

In addition to accessibility, researcher David Liu said that with increasing interest in holistic forms of medicine over synthetic, velvet beans could be a popular natural alternative. Liu and Kim say the team has yet to find other plants with similarly high levels of L-Dopa.

“This is the best one so far we have found,” Kim said. “Parkinson's disease is a really big problem for seniors. If we don't have this, then they don't have anything to treat effectively.”

Liu said the area is understudied, but he is hoping that over time other researchers and pharmacists will want to contribute to the studies. The team also hopes to encourage farmers to view the plant as a cash crop rather than an aid to increase the amount produced.