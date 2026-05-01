Hillsborough, Broward, Palm Beach counties add to Florida's 2026 measles total

Hillsborough, Broward and Palm Beach counties reported new measles during the week ending April 24, according to the latest state data.

According to the Florida Department of Health online dashboard, the state added four cases for a 2026 total of 149.

One case in Hillsborough and two cases in Broward were confirmed in patients younger than 4, according to the database.

ALSO READ: Measles cases slow down in Florida, but numbers remain historically high

Palm Beach’s first case of the year was a person 15 to 19 years old. According to WPEC-TV in Palm Beach, a noncontagious case was reported at Wellington Community High School.

Collier has been free of new cases for a two-week period ending April 25 and remains at 107 for the year. Most Florida’s cases in 2026 have been in Collier, where an outbreak began earlier this year at Ave Maria University.

For the year, Hillsborough has had three cases and Broward has reported five.

Florida has the fourth most measles cases this year. South Carolina still leads, with 668, followed by Utah and Texas, according to the most recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, last updated April 24.

Measles was considered eradicated in 2000. The CDC says the best way to prevent a spread of the disease is by receiving the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.

Information from WGCU’s Cary Barbor was used in this report.

