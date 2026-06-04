UF Health expert: Helmets vital to preventing brain injuries while biking

A trip around the neighborhood or down a local trail often starts with a quick equipment check.

At Bikes and More, a bicycle shop in Gainesville, Stephen Bushoven said safety is always a priority.

“I do see a lot of people wearing helmets, and I see a lot of people that should be wearing helmets,” Bushoven said.

Eva Lackey and her mother, Zoe, were out for a walk, but they sometimes go out for bike rides. Eva said she once forgot her helmet before heading to the trail.

“When we were going to the trail, then we forgot my helmet again,” Eva said.

She and her mother went back to get it.

Eva said one of her friends rode without a helmet and later hurt her head.

Brian Dean, the outreach coordinator for UF Health Trauma, said helmets are vital to safety.

"Studies show that we can prevent up to 85% of traumatic brain injuries by simply using a bicycle helmet," he explained.

Zoe Lackey said she wants her children to see helmets as part of their riding gear, not as a trend.

“They just need to learn that they have to use their helmets, and then that’s a lifelong habit for them,” Zoe Lackey said.

Bushoven said fit and comfort are important when selecting the right helmet. He said several customers have told him helmets saved their lives.

“There are a lot of people that come in that say that helmets have saved their life,” Bushoven said.