© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Una imagen del Antiguo Capitolio de Florida con la torre del nuevo Capitolio al fondo. Ambos reciben el sol.
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

DeSantis vetoes include holistic therapy oversight, prison driving program

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published June 29, 2026 at 10:29 PM EDT
holistic therapy items on a table including stones, incense candles
Photo illustration
/
People Images/stock.adobe.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a bill that sought to regulate the blending of conventional medical science with holistic therapies.

The measure intended to create the Board of Naturopathic Medicine to assist the Department of Health with regulating naturopathic doctors (SB 688).

In his veto letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis noted that “Florida leads the nation in advancing medical freedom and access to care.”

“If enacted, this legislation may negatively impact Floridians who currently work in alternative medicine by mandating post-graduate education that cannot be obtained in Florida and require them to pay costly licensure fees to do the work they are already performing,” DeSantis wrote. “There is no need to create additional bureaucratic hurdles.”

Naturopathic medicine, which stresses a holistic approach to health care, may provide treatment to patients using psychological, mechanical and other means, such as air, water, light or herbs, to purify, cleanse and normalize human tissues for the preservation and restoration of health.

Organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association have historically warned against using naturopaths as primary care providers due to pseudoscientific elements.

Another veto involved an effort to expand current commercial driver license training programs operated or contracted by the Department of Corrections (HB 325).

Currently, the training is available to work-release inmates. The proposal was to provide similar “behind the fence” training only at state correctional institutions and facilities to nonviolent inmates with two years or less remaining on their sentence, according to a legislative analysis of the bill.

In a separate veto letter to Byrd, DeSantis called the proposal “unnecessarily burdensome” to the Department of Corrections and claimed it also would create “significant public safety concerns by authorizing incarcerated individuals to operate commercial vehicles in public thoroughfares.”

From the regular session, DeSantis has now signed 223 of the 237 bills approved by the House and Senate. As of Monday morning, nine bills awaited action from DeSantis.
Tags
Health News Florida Health News FloridavetoRon DeSantis2026 Florida Legislature
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now