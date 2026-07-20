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City’s first four-year medical school opens at Jacksonville University

WUSF | By Joe Lister - Jacksonville Daily Record
Published July 20, 2026 at 8:27 AM EDT
Mayor Donna Deegan, flanked by members of the inaugural class of osteopathic doctors, speaks at Lake Erie College of Medicine at Jacksonville University’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Joe Listen
/
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayor Donna Deegan, flanked by members of the inaugural class of osteopathic doctors, speaks at Lake Erie College of Medicine at Jacksonville University’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After a $50 million investment into an Arlington campus, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine opened Jacksonville’s first medical school on Friday.

ALSO READ: Jacksonville University breaks ground on Northeast Florida's first four-year medical school

LECOM, which built its campus at Jacksonville University, hosted a ribbon-cutting to open its doors to around 75 students in osteopathic medicine, a field that focuses on whole-body care and preventive medicine.

ALSO READ: Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic offer new nursing program

LECOM purchased the land for the four-year medical school on 9.87 acres in March 2025 for $5.22 million. The school is part of the 55-acre JU Medical Mall.

Click here to read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a Jacksonville Today news partner.
Tags
Health News Florida Jacksonville Universityosteopathic medicinemedical schoolDoctorsHealth News Florida
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