City’s first four-year medical school opens at Jacksonville University

After a $50 million investment into an Arlington campus, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine opened Jacksonville’s first medical school on Friday.

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LECOM, which built its campus at Jacksonville University, hosted a ribbon-cutting to open its doors to around 75 students in osteopathic medicine, a field that focuses on whole-body care and preventive medicine.

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LECOM purchased the land for the four-year medical school on 9.87 acres in March 2025 for $5.22 million. The school is part of the 55-acre JU Medical Mall.

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