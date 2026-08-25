More signs of locally acquired dengue in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties

Recent rain has given mosquitoes more places to breed in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, where dengue cases have been popping up since July.

State surveillance has detected five mosquito pools containing Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that tested positive for dengue in Hillsborough this month.

The pools are groups of mosquitoes collected and tested together. Aedes aegypti is the species capable of spreading dengue to people. The pools were collected Aug. 6 and 11.

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Mosquito surveillance can provide an early warning that a virus is circulating, allowing local officials to take measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

Hillsborough has 15 locally acquired dengue cases for the year after adding seven over the latest reporting week.

Meantime, Pinellas recorded its third locally acquired dengue case of the year during the week of Aug. 8-14, according to the state's latest arbovirus report. The previous week's report had two cases — the county's first locally acquired cases in 15 years.

Miami-Dade has had four, with one in Palm Beach.

According to the health department, the state has recorded 23 locally acquired dengue infections this year, and 86 associated with international travel.

Also on the latest arborvirus report, seven West Nile-positive mosquito pools were found in Escambia County in the western Panhandle. Also, the state recorded three cases of travel-associated chikungunya fever (50 for the year).

No other locally acquired mosquito-borne illnesses in humans were reported that week.

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The numbers don't necessarily mean dengue is spreading widely, but they serve as another reminder to take precautions against mosquitoes as summer rainfall increases.

Health officials suggest using insect repellent, wearing long clothing and keeping doors and windows closed to reduce exposure to mosquitoes. Homeowners should also work to eliminate standing water around their property, especially after a rainstorm.

Most people with dengue have mild symptoms or no symptoms, but some infections can be severe and require hospitalization. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle and joint pain and rash, and generally last about a week.