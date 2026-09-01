Dengue cases double in Hillsborough as infected mosquito surveillance pools increase

The number of dengue fever cases in Hillsborough County doubled from 15 to 30 in Florida’s most recent report of mosquito-borne illnesses, covering Aug. 16-22.

The Florida Department of Health has logged at least 42 cases this year, with Hillsborough reporting the most, by far. Miami-Dade is next with seven, after adding three in the last update.

The most recent report shows four additional mosquito pools in Hillsborough with infected Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that spreads dengue to humans. The county has found 10 such pools during August.

Mosquito surveillance can provide an early warning that a virus is circulating, allowing local officials to take measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

The Hillsborough cases began in July.

Statewide, there were 23 new cases of travel-associated dengue during the week, and 109 for the year.

Dengue fever presents as a flu-like illness, characterized by severe muscle aches, joint pain, fever and, occasionally, rashes. There are usually no respiratory complications with symptoms starting within 15 days of a mosquito bite. The fever is not contagious.

Health officials suggest taking basic precautions like wearing protective clothing. That could include loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants. The department also encourages people to use insect repellent, repair damaged screens on patios and doors, and remove any accumulated water.

As of Aug. 8, Alachua, Leon, Palm Beach, Pasco and Walton counties are under a mosquito-borne illness advisory. Hillsborough, Miami-Dade and Pinellas counties are under a mosquito-borne illness alert.