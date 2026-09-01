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Dengue cases double in Hillsborough as infected mosquito surveillance pools increase

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published September 1, 2026 at 12:30 AM EDT
Mosquito larvas breed in a plastic pot with standing water. The insects can turn even a thimbleful of water into a breeding ground. Health officials suggest people monitoring property carefully and remove all unnecessary or undesirable water to prevent the next adult mosquito generation.
Alan Diaz
/
AP
Mosquito larvas breed in a plastic pot with standing water. The insects can turn even a thimbleful of water into a breeding ground. Health officials suggest people monitoring property carefully and remove all unnecessary or undesirable water to prevent the next adult mosquito generation.

The state has recorded at least 41 cases of the mosquito-borne illness this year with Hillsborough at 30 as of the most recently weekly update from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of dengue fever cases in Hillsborough County doubled from 15 to 30 in Florida’s most recent report of mosquito-borne illnesses, covering Aug. 16-22.

The Florida Department of Health has logged at least 42 cases this year, with Hillsborough reporting the most, by far. Miami-Dade is next with seven, after adding three in the last update.

The most recent report shows four additional mosquito pools in Hillsborough with infected Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that spreads dengue to humans. The county has found 10 such pools during August.

Mosquito surveillance can provide an early warning that a virus is circulating, allowing local officials to take measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

The Hillsborough cases began in July.

Statewide, there were 23 new cases of travel-associated dengue during the week, and 109 for the year.

Dengue fever presents as a flu-like illness, characterized by severe muscle aches, joint pain, fever and, occasionally, rashes. There are usually no respiratory complications with symptoms starting within 15 days of a mosquito bite. The fever is not contagious.

Health officials suggest taking basic precautions like wearing protective clothing. That could include loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants. The department also encourages people to use insect repellent, repair damaged screens on patios and doors, and remove any accumulated water.

As of Aug. 8, Alachua, Leon, Palm Beach, Pasco and Walton counties are under a mosquito-borne illness advisory. Hillsborough, Miami-Dade and Pinellas counties are under a mosquito-borne illness alert.
Tags
Health News Florida DengueMosquitoesMosquito-Borne IllnessFlorida Department of Health
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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