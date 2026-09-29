Pensacola pediatrician appointed to federal health task force

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. appointed Dr. Patrick Hunter, a Pensacola pediatrician, member of the Florida Board of Medicine and professor at Florida State University, to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Hunter is one of eight new members to the task force, a volunteer panel of health care experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine, according to its website.

He was appointed for "his experience analyzing and assessing evidence, his bioethics knowledge, and his many years of implementing clinical guidelines into practice," according to the HHS.

Hunter is listed as an author on at least four research articles relating to gender-related care for minors, including one entitled: "Puberty blockers for gender dysphoric youth: A lack of sound science."

He was appointed to the Florida Board of Medicine in 2022.