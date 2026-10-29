BayCare plans pilot program for robotic blood-draw devices at two Pinellas labs

BayCare is planning a pilot program for Florida's first FDA-approved, image-guided robotic blood-draw device.

The Aletta device uses real-time imaging to guide blood collection. According to the manufacturer, Vitestro, Aletta has achieved a 94.5% first-stick success rate.

“The needle remains out of the patient’s view during the robotic procedure,” according to a BayCare news release.

The 18- to 24-month pilot will begin in late 2027 at two of BayCare's busiest laboratory service centers in Pinellas County: the Suncoast Medical Office Building in St. Petersburg and the BayCare HealthHub in the Bardmoor Medical Arts Building in Largo.

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The Aletta can draw blood from a patient’s arm without hands-on intervention from a phlebotomist, although one will remain in the room during the BayCare pilot to oversee the process.

Patients 21 and older can select the robotic option when scheduling an appointment or, if available, during a walk-in visit. Those who prefer a traditional blood draw can choose to have a phlebotomist perform the procedure.

According to the release, BayCare will use the pilot to evaluate blood-draw accuracy, patient and team member satisfaction, and operational performance to help inform future decisions about the technology.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Aletta device in August.

The Aletta uses near-infrared light and Doppler ultrasound to locate a suitable vein and distinguish it from an artery, according to the FDA. If it does not find an appropriate vein, the device will not attempt the procedure.

BayCare said laboratory team members would prepare the devices and handle required cleaning and disposal procedures between patients. One team member will supervise two Aletta devices.

Vitestro said the device can prepare the patient's arm, insert and dispose of the needle, change collection tubes and apply a bandage.

The FDA said the devices can potentially help address a shortage of trained phlebotomists.

“We’re excited for BayCare to help pioneer this technology in Florida and explore how it can enhance the blood-draw experience,” BayCare vice president of laboratory Donna Lynch said in the news release.

