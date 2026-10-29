Tampa panel discussion covers key factors in brain health

What everyday habits can support brain well-being? What innovations are at the forefront of the medical industry?

These are just a couple of questions that were addressed Tuesday evening at a panel discussion in Tampa. The topic was brain health for every generation.

AdventHealth neurosurgeon Dr. Raul Olivera, St. Pete Cooking School founder and nutritionist Wendy Wesley, University of South Florida assistant professor Nicole Lampe, AdventHealth neurosurgeon Dr. Keaton Piper and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital pediatric neurologist Dr. Richard Kanoff were the panelists.

Olivera emphasized the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. He argued that smoking, drinking and a lack of exercise can take a toll on brain function.

“There are traumatic injuries, falls and fractures,” he said. “But, there are also things that could have been avoided.”

The panelists agreed that social relationships have a key impact on brain health.

To exemplify, Olivera discussed blue zones, which are areas around the world that have a higher percentage of centenarians or people who live to be 100. These men and women are often active and remain a part of their communities.

“Each and every one of those individuals has a different diet and lifestyle,” he said. “Some of them eat Mediterranean diets. Some of them eat a lot of seafood. Some of them eat milk and bread. So, the most important thing that is a common factor is social relationships.”

“Isolation equals depression,” Olivera continued. “Depression equals a decrease in your brain health.”

Kanoff emphasized that brain development is an interaction between caregivers and children. For example, he explained that the concept of ‘skin to skin’ for newborns is essential. Kanoff said that parents should read and play with their sons and daughters as they grow up. A lack of these activities, he argued, is a “negative for development.”

“About 7 million people live with Alzheimer’s/dementia in this country and about 13 million are caregivers of persons living with dementia,” Lampe added. “We currently live in a caregiver availability crisis in which older adults are increasingly aging alone or they lack quality or available social support in their lives.”

She argued that caregiving can be difficult. As a result, it can cause mental challenges and stress-related physical health symptoms.

“Imagine you’re on a plane and the oxygen masks come down,” Lampe said. “The hardest part is putting the oxygen mask on yourself first prior to putting the oxygen mask on your loved one. Often, caregivers overexert themselves or maybe feel like they’re invincible and have everything under control.”

“We really need to start thinking more critically about ‘how do we care for caregivers?,’” she continued. “‘How do we care for the folks who are vital to our economy here in Florida?’”

Wesley emphasized the impact of diet and healthy eating on brain health. She advised that individuals eat foods that are from the Earth and that feature a variety of colors. Wesley argued that “where you see color, you see fiber, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants.”

If an individual wants to take proactive measures against brain-focused diseases such as Alzheimer’s or dementia, she added, they should avoid refined flours and sugars.

“A cardiologist at a hospital that I used to work at said ‘if you’re not chewing your food, you may be driving forward chronic diseases,’ meaning that ultra-processed food often requires very little mastication,” Wesley said. “So, one quick and dirty tip is does your food require chewing? If it does, it is likely a nutrient-dense food.”

Innovation was another major topic discussed at the gathering.

“The area of genetics has really exploded in the last 10 years,” Kanoff said. “What we’re getting down to now is finding out not just what symptom you have, but what’s the cause, what’s the gene and what does that gene do.”

This information leads to targeted therapy. Doctors can create a treatment plan that “reverses what that gene disorder does or fails to do.”

“One of the things about genetic testing to be aware of is there are different kinds of results,” he added. “Not all genetic testing is equal.”

Piper emphasized that genetic testing can only do so much.

“It’s a classic example of nature versus nurture,” he said. “I use to treat a lot of patients with Parkinson’s disease and people may get genetic testing and say ‘oh, I don’t have the gene that disposes me.’ But, only about less than 20% of patients with Parkinson’s actually have a gene associated with it.”

As a result, Parkinson’s disease is often caused by environmental factors.

For Piper, the future of brain science is quite exciting. He explained that there are emerging technologies that can transform an individual’s experience after a stroke.

“You’re going to see a lot in the next five to 10 years,” Piper said. “A lot of patients with locked-in syndrome may still have a functioning brain but they had a stroke at the connection from the brain down to the spinal cord so they can’t talk or can’t move their arms and legs. Maybe all they can do is actually blink.”

However, he explained, there are brain implants that can connect to a device or Bluetooth. Individuals “can actually speak through the computer just by their thoughts.”

Olivera echoed the sentiment.

When he began his training, treatment was very different. However, technology has made procedures less invasive.

“We were basically taking all tumors out,” Olivera said. “If you had an aneurysm, you would get a clipping. Today, for example, less than 5% of aneurysms actually get clippings.”

The panel discussion was sponsored by AdventHealth.