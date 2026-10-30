Rural Calhoun Liberty Hospital is getting a $2.5 million state grant to expand access to care

Calhoun Liberty Hospital in Blountstown is getting a $2.5 million grant from state Department of Commerce's Rural Infrastructure Fund to help boost local access to care.

The hospital's CEO, Emily Brown, says the funds will go toward renovating a nearby commercial building into a space for specialists.

Brown says that will make a difference for those in the area who often have to drive long distances to see a doctor.

Blountstown, in Calhoun County, is about 45 miles west of Tallahassee.

"In Blountstown and surrounding areas, the closest specialty services are obviously Tallahassee, Marianna and Panama City," Brown says. "So it means that somebody who is maybe sick or has health care issues and needs to see a specialist doesn't have to drive and interrupt their whole day to, you know, make the trek up to another town, or existing neighboring community to get services. They can be seen right here locally."

Brown says the plan also includes a partnership between the hospital and community.

"The hospital will lease that property back from the county to have immediate access and move forward with the grant funding for the renovation," Brown says. "So we're really excited about the partnership and the future of expanding our campus, bringing primary care and specialty care right here, locally adjacent to the new hospital."

Brown also says that the funding will be invested into the community and will help create approximately 33 full-time jobs.

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