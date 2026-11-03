Hearing for physicians' challenge to end vaccine requirements set for Dec. 14-18

A date has been set to hear a challenge to a Florida Department of Health proposal that would eliminate some vaccination requirements for children in daycare and K-12 schools.

Administrative Law Judge David Watkins has scheduled a hearing from Dec. 14-18 to hear the challenge from the Florida Academy of Family Physicians, a doctor and other individuals who argue the health department failed to follow proper procedures when moving to roll back the requirements for children to receive vaccines for hepatitis B, varicella (chickenpox), Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) and pneumococcal conjugate to attend Florida schools.

Joining the physicians group in filing the petition are Dr. Danielle Carter of Jacksonville; an anonymous 70-year-old with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia who is vulnerable to viruses, referred to as T.K. in the court documents; and an anonymous school nurse, known as K.O. in the court records.

The vaccine requirements are an agency rule, not in state law, and can be repealed by the agency without legislative approval.