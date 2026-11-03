Pensacola-based Baptist Health Care announces CEO's 2027 retirement and successor

Mark Faulkner, president and CEO of Baptist Health Care, on Monday announced plans to retire at the end of June after more than three decades with the Pensacola-based health system .

Baptist Health's board of directors named chief operating officer Brett Aldridge as Faulkner's successor, according to a statement from the health system.

Faulkner has served as president and CEO for 14 years. He joined Baptist in 1993 and led the system through a period of growth that included the 2023 relocation to a new campus. He also has served as chairman of the Florida Hospital Association Board of Trustees.

Aldridge, a Pensacola native, joined Baptist in 2010 and has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2023. He previously held leadership positions in strategy and operations and helped oversee the system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the move to its new campus.

Baptist Health Care operates three hospitals in the western Panhandle, along with four medical parks, Andrews Institute for Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine, and a network of primary care and specialty physicians.

Aldridge will become the system’s fifth CEO in its 75-year history on July 1.