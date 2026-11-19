A federal judge has dismissed Tampa General Hospital's lawsuit against Eli Lilly over the drugmaker's demand for detailed prescription information from hospitals participating in a federal drug discount program.

In an order issued Wednesday, Tampa-based U.S. District Judge William Jung sided with Lilly's request to throw out the case, finding that Tampa General cannot use Florida consumer protection laws to challenge the drugmaker's requirements under the 340B program.

The dismissal is without prejudice, giving the hospital 30 days to file an amended complaint.

The 340B program requires drug manufacturers participating in Medicaid to sell outpatient medications at discounted prices to eligible hospitals and other health care providers, including safety-net facilities. The savings are intended to help those providers stretch their resources while caring for uninsured, low-income and other vulnerable patients.

Tampa General sued in July after refusing to comply with Lilly's requirement that hospitals submit prescription-level claims information through the company's Electronic Submission Platform (ESP) to continue receiving 340B discounts. The hospital argued that Lilly was improperly demanding sensitive patient and transaction information and had no authority under federal law to impose the requirement.

TGH said losing the discounts increased its costs for Lilly medications by 25% to 50% on average, potentially costing tens of millions of dollars annually.

Jung based his decision largely on a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving a similar dispute over the 340B program. In that case, the court found that hospitals could not sue drug manufacturers to enforce the program's pricing requirements because Congress had placed oversight with the Department of Health and Human Services. Allowing individual hospitals to bring their own lawsuits, the Supreme Court said, could undermine the federal government's ability to administer the program consistently nationwide.

Jung said the same reasoning applied even though TGH's claims were brought under Florida law rather than directly under the federal 340B statute. He wrote that allowing the lawsuit would encourage hospitals to pursue separate cases around the country over the terms under which manufacturers provide discounted drugs.

The order does not determine whether Lilly's reporting requirements are lawful or whether the company can condition discounts on receiving the information.

Instead, Jung pointed to an administrative dispute process established by HHS as a potential avenue for Tampa General. The process allows 340B participants and drug manufacturers to bring certain disputes before federal health officials, whose decisions may be subject to judicial review.

In a statement, Lilly maintained that federal guidance and previous appeals court rulings support its authority to impose the reporting requirements.

“Lilly’s claims data requirement asks hospitals for basic information — information they already give insurers every day — to prevent unlawful duplicate discounts,” a Lilly spokesperson said. “… More than 3,200 hospitals and clinics already share it with Lilly, and we hope Tampa General Hospital will join them.”

The dispute is part of a broader conflict between drug manufacturers and hospitals over new requirements for prescription-level claims data. The American Hospital Association has criticized Lilly's policy and joined other hospital groups in challenging drugmakers' efforts to impose reporting requirements. The AHA has also pursued separate litigation over changes to the 340B program.