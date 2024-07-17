Tampa General is Florida's second-best hospital in U.S. News' annual rankings

Tampa General Hospital was named one of the two best hospitals in Florida in U.S. News and World Report’s annual ratings.

The publication also ranked Johns Hopkins All Children’s in St. Petersburg as the top Florida hospital for kids.

The categories accompanied U.S. News’ annual honor roll of the nation’s 20 best hospitals. The unranked list factored in frequent procedures or treated conditions and specialty care treatments. No Florida hospitals made the honor roll.

Tampa General jumped two spots compared with last year, from fourth to second. It has also been the top-ranked hospital in the Tampa Bay region for nine straight years. In calculating the rankings, U.S. News noted that TGH ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals in eight medical specialties.

President and CEO John Couris said the rankings reflected “a testament to the strength in partnership between Tampa General and USF Health and a reflection of our teams’ collaboration to advance research, innovation and technology to transform health care.”

Tampa General and the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine work together in an academic partnership.

Mayo Clinic-Florida in Jacksonville was named the best hospital in the state, with the publication citing 10 adult specialties that ranked nationally and high-performing ratings in 19 adult procedures and conditions.

"We are humbled and honored to once again be ranked as the top hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report," says Dr. Kent Thielen, CEO of Mayo Clinic-Florida.

Ranking third in the state was UF Health Shands in Gainesville, AdventHealth Orlando was fourth and Sarasota Memorial Hospital fifth.

Among hospitals in Tampa-St. Petersburg, TGH was ranked first, followed by Morton Plant in Clearwater and AdventHealth Tampa.

To calculate the rankings, U.S. News used objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The methodology used data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The procedures and conditions ratings were based on objective quality measures.

