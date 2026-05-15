Military exercise will bring simulated gunfire, road closures around Tampa Convention Center

If you live or work near the Tampa Convention Center, don't be shocked if you hear loud noises or you're stuck in traffic this coming week — it's all part of a military conference.

The Special Operations Forces military conference, also known as SOF Week, is at the Tampa Convention Center Monday through Friday. This conference has been held at the center for over a decade. It brings over 19,000 international special operations personnel and military leaders to the city. This year, it's expected to generate an economic impact of more than $19 million to Tampa and the region.

According to a news release from the city, drivers should be prepared for noise, road closures and increased traffic.

Here's what to know.

What's the military demonstration?

It's a U.S. Special Operations Command Capability Demonstration that takes place on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.

It's a display of special operations tactics involving low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, drones and scuba divers.

You are welcome to view them in person. The best locations are from the Tampa Convention Center, Riverwalk, Harbour Island and Bayshore Boulevard.

You can also watch a live stream of the demo and get more information on SOF Week's website.

You can find an example from 2024 in the video below.

What to know about road closures

Peak congestion is expected Monday through Wednesday. The city recommends you give yourself extra travel time.

Franklin Street will be shut down outside the convention center from Channelside Drive to Harbour Island from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This includes the Harbour Island Bridge.

On Friday, the closures will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. But northbound Franklin Street, the Water Street intersection and the Harbour Island Bridge will reopen at 1 p.m.

Alternative route: You can use the Beneficial Drive Bridge heading toward Sparkman Wharf and The Florida Aquarium.

City of Tampa, Tampa Convention Center

Heads up on a parking garage closure

The Tampa Convention Center Parking Garage will be closed from Sunday through Thursday.

An alternative option is at the Pam Iorio Parking Garage.

You can view more options at the city's website. You can also see the latest road closures.

Marina restrictions

The marina basin by the convention center will be closed to all boat traffic Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during demonstrations.