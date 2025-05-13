How community resilience can help with storm recovery

When a disaster strikes, you can expect help from local and state governments and from FEMA.

But it may not be long before you find out those agencies can’t do it all. And knowing who your neighbors are can make a big difference in how your community recovers.

In this episode, you’ll hear from community leaders and from some of your neighbors across the Tampa Bay region about the ways people can help each other out before, during and after a hurricane.

Feeding Tampa Bay president and CEO talks 2024 hurricanes, rebuilding community

Panelists included Mary Burrell, the Whole Community Engagement Program lead with Pinellas County Emergency Management; Thomas Mantz, the president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay; Charles Gallagher, an attorney with Gallagher & Associates in St. Petersburg; and Matt Thorn, who started the Relief Market and Grille out of his Shore Acres home after Hurricane Helene.

The conversation was recorded in front of an audience at the Palladium Side Door Cabaret in St. Petersburg.

Here are some of the resources mentioned during the show:



You can listen to the full show in the media player above.