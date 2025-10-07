Grocery prices increase, Canadian snowbirds decrease, and community bands play on

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," we dig in on climbing grocery bills and how inflation, tariffs and supply chains are affecting your weekly shopping. Then, another economics concern: Canadian snowbirds (or lack therof) in Florida this winter. Finally, host Matthew Peddie gets in tune with local community bands, where volunteers of all ages and abilities are have the music in them and enjoy mentoring the next generation of performers.

When shopping isn't a pleasure?

(0:00) From coffee to meat, supermarket prices are climbing, and more than half of Americans say shopping is a major source of stress. Our guests, a pair of local economists, explain how the effects of inflation, tariffs and supply chains ripple through the economy. Plus, we’ll explore which items are most likely to make you rethink your grocery list.

GUESTS:



Michael Coon, associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa

Michael Snipes, associate professor of instruction at the USF Sarasota-Manatee, Department of Economics

Snowbirds in short supply

(20:55) This winter, fewer Canadians are making their usual trek to Florida, citing politics, tariffs and new travel rules. How is this affecting Tampa Bay area businesses and seasonal communities?

GUESTS:



Tim Harper, former columnist for the Toronto Star and a sometime snowbird

Michael Snipes, USF Sarasota-Manatee, Department of Economics

Let's get the band back together

(35:55) From high school players to lifelong enthusiasts, volunteer concert and marching bands in the area are hitting the right notes. Our guests, musicians with one of those grassroot ensembles, share stories of mentorship, community performances and encouraging the next generation of players.

GUESTS:

