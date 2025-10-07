© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Grocery prices increase, Canadian snowbirds decrease, and community bands play on

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
Shoppers with carts stand in a grocery store aisle, surrounded by products on both sides.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," we dig in on climbing grocery bills and how inflation, tariffs and supply chains are affecting your weekly shopping. Then, another economics concern: Canadian snowbirds (or lack therof) in Florida this winter. Finally, host Matthew Peddie gets in tune with local community bands, where volunteers of all ages and abilities are have the music in them and enjoy mentoring the next generation of performers.

When shopping isn't a pleasure?

(0:00) From coffee to meat, supermarket prices are climbing, and more than half of Americans say shopping is a major source of stress. Our guests, a pair of local economists, explain how the effects of inflation, tariffs and supply chains ripple through the economy. Plus, we’ll explore which items are most likely to make you rethink your grocery list.

GUESTS:

  • Michael Coon, associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa
  • Michael Snipes, associate professor of instruction at the USF Sarasota-Manatee, Department of Economics

Snowbirds in short supply

(20:55) This winter, fewer Canadians are making their usual trek to Florida, citing politics, tariffs and new travel rules. How is this affecting Tampa Bay area businesses and seasonal communities?

GUESTS:

  • Tim Harper, former columnist for the Toronto Star and a sometime snowbird
  • Michael Snipes, USF Sarasota-Manatee, Department of Economics

Let's get the band back together

(35:55) From high school players to lifelong enthusiasts, volunteer concert and marching bands in the area are hitting the right notes. Our guests, musicians with one of those grassroot ensembles, share stories of mentorship, community performances and encouraging the next generation of players.

GUESTS:

  • Allen Cheek, Tampa Community Band
  • Jeanette Sung, Tampa Community Band

Tags
MusicArtscanadiansInflationGrocery shoppingEconomy
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live & Local, WUSF's weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
