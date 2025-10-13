School traffic cams, a tight housing market, Brandon's identity and dilly Dali-ing

If you’ve ever sat in a school drop-off line, you know patience is a virtue — and a safety issue. On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," here's a closer look at how Hillsborough County is trying to make those hectic morning routines safer for students and drivers.

Then, host Matthew Peddie turns to the region's growing housing crunch, the unique small-town pride of the county's biggest non-city and the surreal story behind one of the area's most iconic landmarks.

Speeders beware: Kids ahead

(0:00) Hillsborough County school zones are under close watch, and enforcement is stepping up. With speed cameras running all day, drivers are being reminded to slow down — but is it enough? Hear what hazards law enforcement encounters, and how parents and children can stay protected.

GUEST:

Master Sgt. Kara Baxter, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Tampa Bay’s housing crunch explained

(12:04) The region’s market is tight, and rents are soaring — but why? We dig into what’s driving the shortage, from rapid population growth to neighborhood opposition, and explore solutions like “granny flats” and new development projects. Find out where people are living, what’s affordable, and what’s being done to make homes more accessible.

GUEST:



Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Brandon exists, but what is it?

(21:04) You’ve probably driven through Brandon, but do you really know what makes it tick? From historic landmarks to thriving music camps and local businesses, this suburban community has a personality all its own. Hear from a couple of locals on what makes Brandon special — and maybe a little quirky.

GUESTS:



Karen McGinnis-Vaughn, Preserving Brandon

Heather Stump, Music Showcase owner

Let’s get surreal

(35:57) St. Petersburg is home to the largest collection of Salvador Dali’s art outside of Spain — and it lives under a striking glass dome called “the Enigma.” We’ll explore how the collection was put together, why it’s St. Petersburg, how the works are preserved in Florida’s heat and humidity, and what makes Dali’s work so enduringly fascinating.

GUEST:

