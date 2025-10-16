© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Local Jewish community on the ceasefire, the charter school debate and theater magic

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
People hold Israeli flag in celebration after the arrival of freed hostages in Petah Tikva, Israel, following their release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
Ariel Schalit
/
AP
People hold Israeli flag in celebration after the arrival of freed hostages in Petah Tikva, Israel, following their release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

The world is watching closely as a ceasefire takes hold in Gaza after two years of conflict.

Here in Tampa Bay, the local Jewish community is processing what this agreement means — relief, concern, and everything in between. It’s a moment of reflection for many, as families and friends consider what the future might hold for the region and for their loved ones.

At the same time, a heated debate is unfolding closer to home. Florida’s Schools of Hope program is expanding, allowing charter schools to set up on underperforming campuses — and some local school leaders are pushing back.

Teachers and principals say it creates tension, raises logistical challenges, and puts pressure on classrooms, while parents weigh the opportunities these schools provide. We’ll break down what’s happening, explore the different perspectives, and talk to people on the ground who are living this debate every day.

Then, two of the talents behind "Cabaret" at the Eight O'Clock Theatre offer a backstage glimpse of putting on a show in a local playhouse.

Jewish voices on the ceasefire

(0:00) The end of the two-year Israel-Hamas conflict is being watched closely around the world. The local Jewish community is considering what the agreement means, both here and for family in Israel. A leader with the Tampa Jewish Community Centers & Federation discusses hopes and concerns.

GUEST:

  • Joseph Probasco, Tampa JCC & Federation Board of Directors

The pushback on charters

(12:04) A new state rule lets charter schools open in underperforming campuses, part of the Schools of Hope initiative. Tampa Bay educators worry this puts pressure on teachers and disrupts school communities. We’ll break down what’s happening. Then, two local school board members discuss why charter co-locations create tension and answer questions from parents.

GUESTS:

  • Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter
  • Heather Felton, Manatee County School Board
  • Liz Barker, Sarasota County School Board

Come hear the music play

(35:57) Eight O’Clock Theatre is back with a new season of Broadway and off-Broadway hits. We’ll dive into “Cabaret,” live music and the behind-the-scenes magic that makes each performance at the Largo playhouse sparkle.

GUESTS:

  • Dominic Bisesti, “Cabaret” director/choreographer, Eight O’Clock Theatre
  • Kayley Jewel, “Cabaret” cast member, Eight O’Clock Theatre

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher