Local Jewish community on the ceasefire, the charter school debate and theater magic

The world is watching closely as a ceasefire takes hold in Gaza after two years of conflict.

Here in Tampa Bay, the local Jewish community is processing what this agreement means — relief, concern, and everything in between. It’s a moment of reflection for many, as families and friends consider what the future might hold for the region and for their loved ones.

At the same time, a heated debate is unfolding closer to home. Florida’s Schools of Hope program is expanding, allowing charter schools to set up on underperforming campuses — and some local school leaders are pushing back.

Teachers and principals say it creates tension, raises logistical challenges, and puts pressure on classrooms, while parents weigh the opportunities these schools provide. We’ll break down what’s happening, explore the different perspectives, and talk to people on the ground who are living this debate every day.

Then, two of the talents behind "Cabaret" at the Eight O'Clock Theatre offer a backstage glimpse of putting on a show in a local playhouse.

Jewish voices on the ceasefire

(0:00) The end of the two-year Israel-Hamas conflict is being watched closely around the world. The local Jewish community is considering what the agreement means, both here and for family in Israel. A leader with the Tampa Jewish Community Centers & Federation discusses hopes and concerns.

GUEST:



Joseph Probasco, Tampa JCC & Federation Board of Directors

The pushback on charters

(12:04) A new state rule lets charter schools open in underperforming campuses, part of the Schools of Hope initiative. Tampa Bay educators worry this puts pressure on teachers and disrupts school communities. We’ll break down what’s happening. Then, two local school board members discuss why charter co-locations create tension and answer questions from parents.

GUESTS:



Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Heather Felton, Manatee County School Board

Liz Barker, Sarasota County School Board

Come hear the music play

(35:57) Eight O’Clock Theatre is back with a new season of Broadway and off-Broadway hits. We’ll dive into “Cabaret,” live music and the behind-the-scenes magic that makes each performance at the Largo playhouse sparkle.

GUESTS:

