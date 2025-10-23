© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Saving lives in Gaza, an airport's lost art, Hope Florida paper trail, and top-shelf library stuff

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:10 PM EDT
Man with short dark hair and beard speaking into a microphone while sitting
Dia'a Daoud, an emergency medicine physician from the Orlando area, speaks about his experience being captured while on an aid mission to Gaza.

Dr. Dia’a Daoud, an emergency physician from the Orlando area, has seen the unimaginable firsthand. Traveling to Gaza during a two-year war, he treated patients amid destruction, and even faced detention just days before a ceasefire was announced.

His experience underscores the courage and commitment of medical professionals working in conflict zones, offering a firsthand look at hope and humanity in the hardest circumstances.

Meantime, Tampa International Airport’s Lost and Found team found itself at the busy end of a TV camera to show off all the unexpected items left behind. An investigative reporter brought us up to speed on a probe involving Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife's charity. And finally, a whole new read on local libraries, where you can find yoga, sewing and even tools to help Alzheimer’s patients.

A doctor’s Gaza mission amid chaos

(0:00) From treating patients in rubble-strewn Gaza hospitals to a few tense days in Israeli detention, this emergency physician’s story is harrowing and eye-opening. Hear what hope and humanity looks like when the world feels upside down.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Dia’a Daoud, Central Florida physician

More than lost luggage

(12:03) Travel chaos happens, but what about all the stuff left behind at Tampa International Airport? From stuffed animals to prosthetic limbs, the airport’s lost and found team handles it all — and will be spotlighted on a new Nat Geo series. We receive a behind-the-scenes look at the recovered items and how travelers get them back.

GUEST:

  • Beau Zimmer, Tampa International Airport communications manager

Hope, politics and a probe

(21:04) What happens when allegations fly that the first lady's charity may be mixed up in the governor's political wars? That’s the question behind the Hope Florida investigation into tens of millions tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign against ballot amendments on abortion and recreational marijuana. An investigative reporter takes us down a paper trail.

GUEST:

  • Jason Garcia, “Seeking Rents” blog on Substack

Check this out

(36:10) Forget the shushing and dusty stacks — today’s public libraries are buzzing with activity. Whether you’re learning to sew, taking a fitness class or just soaking up the AC, there’s something for everyone in local libraries 2.0. You can book it.

GUESTS:

  • Jamie Naylor, digital services supervisor for Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources
