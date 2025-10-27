Cutting the power cord, homework on 'Hope' targets, Riverwalk dreams, Tampa's skateboard scene

For residents of Clearwater and St. Petersburg, the idea of taking control of their own electricity may no longer be thought of as an experiment. Both are exploring what it would mean to divorce from Duke Energy and run their own municipal utilities, weighing the potential savings, risks and enormous logistical challenges.

While the question of who controls electricity dominates the headlines, local school districts are facing battles over control and resources. In Sarasota County, debates over "Schools of Hope" and charter co-locations have raised questions about how public campuses are used, how enrollment can be boosted, and how districts balance innovation with community priorities.

Tampa’s neighborhoods are also seeing transformations of a different kind. On the Hillsborough River, the city hopes a west bank expansion of the Riverwalk matches the success of the bustling east side. Meanwhile, the city continues to celebrate its vibrant skateboarding culture.

Watt’s up, Duke?

(0:00) What happens when a city decides to go it alone and operate its own electric utility? Clearwater and St. Petersburg are weighing the switch from Duke Energy, but the process can be expensive, litigious and complicated. How might local control reshape the way residents get their electricity? Will it save on monthly bills?

GUESTS:

Ursula Schryver, American Public Power Association

Ryan Cotton, Clearwater City Council member

Public schools vs. “Schools of Hope”

(12:02) When a charter school program eyes moving into a public campus, districts face tough decisions about resources and student impact. Sarasota County’s plan to relocate Suncoast Poly was scrapped, but the larger challenge of accommodating “Schools of Hope” remains. We discuss what enrollment strategies the district is considering and how parents are weighing in.

GUEST:

Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

🎵 Down by the riverside 🎵

(21:13) After 40 years, the east side of the Riverwalk is complete and thriving, drawing locals and visitors alike. The next phase will expand the path along the west bank, connecting downtown with Tampa Heights and West Tampa in just two years. We talk with city officials about the challenges of expansion and how the addition could change the way people move through the city.

GUEST:

MaryBeth Williams, Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk executive director

Brandon Campbell, City of Tampa Transportation Services interim director

Why Tampa’s skateboard legacy shreds

(36:15) Way before the Bro Bowl became big business, sponsorships and viral clips, local skaters were turning local sidewalks into stages. Here’s a closer look at the city’s strong identity and ever-evolving relationship with skateboarding’s creativity and culture.

GUEST: