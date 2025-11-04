Are charter schools running on empty? Plus, 50 years of Bucs memories and their 'Nasty' fan

From classrooms to end zones, "Florida Matters: Live and Local" has it covered.

First, we’ll explore Florida’s "Schools of Hope" — charter schools eyeing unused public school space — and what low enrollment means for families.

Then, we celebrate 50 years of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, from first wins to Lombardi glory, with stories from the sidelines by authors Joey Johnston and Chris Harry.

And no Bucs tale is complete without "Big Nasty," a superfan in face paint and a horned helmet for 35 years.

A classroom full of questions

(0:00) Charter “Schools of Hope” want to take over unused space inside Florida public schools. But new reporting shows charter schools also have empty space, too, raising questions about fairness and transparency. We talk explore enrollment, underused classrooms and what this means for families and school districts.

GUEST:



Derek Gilliam, reporter with Suncoast Searchlight

She’s the wheel deal

(12:04) Mary Kranendonk teaches adults to ride bikes. Her students are beginners or those who haven’t ridden in years. More and more people are seeking her 90-minute lessons, with clients ranging from ages 6 to 80. Why the bloom in popularity?

GUEST:



Mary Kranendonk, bike instructor with Wenzel Coaching

Tampa Bay’s golden treasure

(21:06) The Bucs are midway through their 50th anniversary season and among the NFL’s best teams. But it wasn’t always so pretty. From worst to first, Bucco Bruce to Jolly Roger, Spurrier to Mayfield, there has been a trove of highs, lows, memorable games and outrageous personalities.

GUESTS:



Joey Johnston, senior writer and football/basketball radio talent for USF Athletics

Chris Harry, senior writer for FloridaGators.com

Oh, you "Nasty" boy

(36:07) For 35 years, he was “Big Nasty,” a painted-face, horned-helmet superfan who became part of Buccaneers lore. He’s actually part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We explore his rise, impact on the Tampa Bay community and what football season looks like nowadays.

GUEST:

