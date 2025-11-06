© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

USF must hurry up and wait, preserving two neighborhoods, and hip whips on skates

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Moez Limayem has been selected as the University of South Florida's next president.

Change is in the air across Tampa Bay communities, from universities to neighborhoods to, yes, the roller derby track.

At USF, Moez Limayem has been chosen as the next president, but state approval is on hold. With the Board of Governors citing a packed agenda and the next vote months away, experts wonder whether other forces may be at play.

Meanwhile, neighborhoods are grappling with a change of a different kind. Progress Village is turning 65, and residents are celebrating their shared history, but the community is fighting to preserve its identity amid new developments. Can historic recognition help?

In Sarasota, another neighborhood has already taken that step and is celebrating its listing on the National Register of Historic Places at a community event this weekend.

And for those who like their history with a side of adrenaline, Tampa Roller Derby is deciding a championship. With 20 years of skating, hitting and punk-fueled chaos behind these skaters, this isn’t your average Saturday night.

Leadership limbo at USF

(0:00) Moez Limayem was chosen weeks ago to become the university’s next president, but state approval is on hold. The state Board of Governors cited a packed agenda — but the next chance to vote isn’t until January. Higher ed experts aren’t so sure that’s the whole story.

GUEST:

  • Eric Kelderman, reporter with the Chronicle of Higher Education

Will progress threaten the Village?

(12:02) As Progress Village turns 65, residents are celebrating their shared history. But new development is crowding in, and a neighborhood that once symbolized opportunity is fighting to preserve its identity. Can gaining historic recognition keep its story alive?

GUEST:

  • Twanda Bradley, Progress Village Civic Council president

Historic designation secured

(21:00) While one community fights to preserve its past, Sarasota’s Newtown neighborhood is now officially recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. The milestone celebrates its vibrant African American heritage and provides tax and preservation benefits.

GUEST:

  • Vickie Oldham, Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition president and CEO

Ready to roll and rock

(36:01) The Switchblades slice and Cigar City Mafia maul while the oval track turns into a legal free-for-all for this Saturday’s Tampa Roller Derby Home Team Championship. Expect elbows, laughs and nicknames that pack more punch than your average street brawl. Twenty years in, this league is still skating hard and hitting harder.

GUESTS:

  • Kim “Two Thurms Up” Thurman
  • Alexis “Axle Greaser” Morales-Doherty
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local University of South FloridaTampa Bay
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher