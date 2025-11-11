Veterans voices: Building businesses, honoring history and healing through art

We’re honoring veterans — from those launching businesses to those sharing their stories.

We start by exploring how local programs help veterans turn military skills into civilian success, giving them purpose and support as entrepreneurs.

Next, we reflect on history and heroism, highlighting the Tuskegee Airmen and the nurses who made their service possible, along with local veterans whose voices are preserved through the StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative.

Finally, we look at the healing power of creativity. The Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay is helping service members, first responders and their families manage mental health challenges.

Turning service into business

(0:00) Adjusting to civilian life can be a challenge for many veterans. In Bradenton, the 26 West Entrepreneurship Center helps vets, active-duty personnel and military spouses launch and grow small businesses. We hear from veterans about finding purpose, building careers and turning military skills into civilian success.

GUESTS:



Josh Riley, owner of AI Partner Solutions, National Guard veteran

Kim Richmond, 26 West Entrepreneurship Center executive director

Behind the Airmen’s success

(12:00) The Tuskegee Airmen broke barriers in World War II, but their success relied on the support of Black nurses who served despite segregation. We explore local connections and hear remarkable stories of these trailblazers, whose courage and care helped shape history and challenged an unjust system.

GUEST:



Pia Jordan, author of “Memories of a Tuskegee Airmen Nurse and Her Military Sisters”

Veterans share their stories

(21:00) Locals reflect on their lives in service, from World War II to modern deployments. Through the StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative, we hear personal stories of sacrifice, resilience and life after the service. These first-hand accounts bring history and human experience to life, honoring veterans’ voices across generations.

Healing through art

(36:00) Mental health is a critical challenge for many veterans, including suicide prevention and PTSD support. The Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay offers classes in painting, sculpture, writing, yoga and other therapies to help veterans and first responders express themselves and heal. We explore how art, community and creative expression are transforming lives.

GUEST:

