Electric bills got you wired? Plus, tax talk, SNAP decisions, and only in Florida ... man!

Electric bills bite, laws loom and some headlines are, well, just plain bizarre. And "Florida Matters Live & Local" is the perfect place to make sense of it all.

We'll hear about climbing monthly utility rates, with families wondering how to keep the lights on without frying their budgets.

Next, property taxes are heating up in Tallahassee. Lawmakers are debating a range of proposals, from exemptions for seniors to caps and phased reductions on nonschool taxes.

Meanwhile, nearly 2 million Floridians rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table, and new federal rules are changing who qualifies.

Finally, we turn to season two of "It’s Florida, Man!" Gators, mermaids and skunk ape seekers offer a reminder that in the Sunshine State, truth can be stranger than fiction.

Plug and pay

(0:00) Consumers are already feeling the shock of higher electricity costs. Power companies say aging grids, stronger storms and record heat are driving the surge. We have to keep the lights and AC on, right? But what do these price hikes mean for households working to stretch every dollar?

GUESTS:



Bradley Marshall, Earthjustice senior attorney

Abby Blanco, University of Tampa associate professor of economics

Battle of the taxes

(12:02) There’s a legislative showdown brewing in Tallahassee, with bills proposing exemptions, caps and phased reductions on property taxes. Meantime, local governments are weighing the trade-offs of services vs. relief. Whatever is decided will affect you, so here’s a closer look from the front lines of the Capitol.

GUEST:



Douglas Soule, Capitol reporter for WUSF’s “Your Florida” team

Struggling with SNAP delays

(21:04) The federal shutdown may be over, but nearly 200,000 Floridians could still lose food assistance. Changes to work requirements and age exemptions are putting families, seniors, veterans and young adults at risk. Our guests help us explore who is affected, what’s being done and how food banks are trying to fill the gaps.

GUESTS:



Shannon Oliviero, director of public affairs for Feeding Tampa Bay

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, Florida’s ninth congressional district

To be the “Man,” you gotta …

(36:00) HBO Max’s “It’s Florida, Man!” returns with head-scratching stories that only the Sunshine State can produce. From near-naked wanderers to skunk ape seekers, each tale is acted out while the real people tell their stories. The “Man” behind it shares how the show mixes humor, heart and weirdness.

GUEST:

