Drilling instruction, a Capitol update, novels from the sin bin, kicking ice in Tampa

"Florida Matters Live & Local" dives offshore, where the Gulf is facing a federal drilling proposal and state leaders are trying to keep the coast clear. Our first guest talks about the waves, wildlife and wallets that could be at risk if the riggers move in.

Meantime, Tallahassee has been abuzz with lawmakers juggling a variety of bills. Our Capitol reporter runs down the Legislature scorecard.

And speaking of drama, we shift from faceoffs to flirtation. Author Emily Rath drops by to talk hockey romances — where jealousy, polygamy and the occasional coach’s sideline flirting make the ice hotter than the Florida sun.

Speaking of ice in the sun, we get the lowdown on keeping the pond frozen for an outdoor stadium hockey game at Raymond James Stadium.

Drilling lines in the sand

(0:00) In a world with deep divides, offshore oil drilling is creating some unusual political harmony. Florida leaders from both parties — concerned about beaches, businesses and the climate — are pushing back against a federal proposal that could open sites in the Gulf. We talk with an ocean protection advocate about leaving well enough alone.

Pete Stauffer - Surfrider, Ocean Protection Manager

Tally growing by the day

(12:02) Capital ideas are piling up at in Tallahassee after three whirlwind weeks at state Capitol. From controversial legal opinions to public safety and property tax proposals, lawmakers are juggling a packed agenda. WUSF’s Tallahassee-based scribe, Douglas Soule, walks us through what’s topping the list.

Douglas Soule, WUSF’s Your Florida reporter

Puck fiction?

(21:04) A goalie loses focus — not to the puck, but to his coach flirting with the team doctor. “Eric has all her attention now as he makes her laugh?” One glance turns into desire and a moment that changes outcomes. Yes, we're scoring with hockey romance novels — a series about a Jacksonville squad where love can be the most dangerous play of all.

Emily Rath, author

No rinky-dink operation

(36:05) Call it a miracle on ice. How else do you play hockey outdoors in Florida without it becoming the game from H-E-Double-Hockey-Sticks? Let’s learn about the rink prep for Sunday’s Lightning-Bruins matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

