© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Drilling instruction, a Capitol update, novels from the sin bin, kicking ice in Tampa

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published January 26, 2026 at 1:37 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Drilling platform
C. Clark
/
Flickr

"Florida Matters Live & Local" dives offshore, where the Gulf is facing a federal drilling proposal and state leaders are trying to keep the coast clear. Our first guest talks about the waves, wildlife and wallets that could be at risk if the riggers move in.

Meantime, Tallahassee has been abuzz with lawmakers juggling a variety of bills. Our Capitol reporter runs down the Legislature scorecard.

And speaking of drama, we shift from faceoffs to flirtation. Author Emily Rath drops by to talk hockey romances — where jealousy, polygamy and the occasional coach’s sideline flirting make the ice hotter than the Florida sun.

Speaking of ice in the sun, we get the lowdown on keeping the pond frozen for an outdoor stadium hockey game at Raymond James Stadium.

Drilling lines in the sand

(0:00) In a world with deep divides, offshore oil drilling is creating some unusual political harmony. Florida leaders from both parties — concerned about beaches, businesses and the climate — are pushing back against a federal proposal that could open sites in the Gulf. We talk with an ocean protection advocate about leaving well enough alone.

GUEST:

  • Pete Stauffer - Surfrider, Ocean Protection Manager

Tally growing by the day

(12:02) Capital ideas are piling up at in Tallahassee after three whirlwind weeks at state Capitol. From controversial legal opinions to public safety and property tax proposals, lawmakers are juggling a packed agenda. WUSF’s Tallahassee-based scribe, Douglas Soule, walks us through what’s topping the list.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s Your Florida reporter

Puck fiction?

(21:04) A goalie loses focus — not to the puck, but to his coach flirting with the team doctor. “Eric has all her attention now as he makes her laugh?” One glance turns into desire and a moment that changes outcomes. Yes, we're scoring with hockey romance novels — a series about a Jacksonville squad where love can be the most dangerous play of all.

GUEST:

  • Emily Rath, author

No rinky-dink operation

(36:05) Call it a miracle on ice. How else do you play hockey outdoors in Florida without it becoming the game from H-E-Double-Hockey-Sticks? Let’s learn about the rink prep for Sunday’s Lightning-Bruins matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

GUEST:

  • Patrick Jesso, Tampa Bay Lightning ice operations manager

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalOil Drilling2026 Florida LegislatureHockeyRomance NovelsTampa Bay LightningRaymond James Stadium
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
See stories by Quincy Walters