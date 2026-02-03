The smoking alarm, cleaning up beads, Ybor City safety, capybaras and friends

What's on this episode of "Florida Matters Live & Local"?

Our state earned failing grades in key anti-smoking policies in a report from the American Lung Association. Shortcomings included prevention funding, flavored tobacco restrictions and tobacco taxes. What does Florida's flunking mean for smokers, non-smokers, and lawmakers?

After the Gasparilla parade, Tampa's streets are left strewn with beads. That's where the Gasparilla Clean Team jumps in to tidy up – and help save the environment.

Meanwhile, questions about pedestrian safety in Ybor City remain, months after a crash killed four people on Seventh Avenue. What happened at a town hall to discuss improvements on Monday night?

Finally, the general manager of St. Petersburg’s Capybara Cafe introduces us to the oversized rodents – and brings along a slinky pal.

Why Florida’s tobacco efforts reek

(0:00) What’s that smell? It could be the fumes of a stale, acrid cigarette. It may also be the grades Florida earned for its efforts to snuff out that stench, according to the American Lung Association. We unpack where the state fell short, where it barely passed, what needs to change and how state policies affect smokers and nonsmokers.

Steven Riddle, executive director of the American Lung Association’s Tampa chapter

Never missing a bead

(11:58) Well, that's the goal. See, when Tampa’s pirate parade ends, beads, cups and other refuse are left behind by the mega-pounds. That’s where the Gasparilla Clean Team steps in, working quickly to keep Tampa’s streets and waterways from staying a mess.

Wesley Roderick, Gasparilla Clean Team founder

Nate Hammond, Gasparilla Clean Team founder

Debi Luke, Florida Aquarium senior vice president of conservation

More Ybor safety sought

(21:00) Months after a car plowed into a crowd, residents and business owners packed a town hall demanding safer Ybor City streets. Tampa leaders outlined possible changes, including new traffic barriers along Seventh Avenue. But there was an emphasis from the crowd on law enforcement chase policies. Were people satisfied with the answers?

Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

‘The Biggesth Mousth’? No, it’s a capybara

(36:00) Remember when Sylvester, the Looney Tunes cat, thought a kangaroo was a huge mouse? Well, there really are giant rodents, and St. Petersburg has a fun place to see them. The Capybara Cafe lets visitors interact with the animals while learning about conservation and care. The general manager discusses why capybaras are so chill.

