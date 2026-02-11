New College, Phillippi Creek, 2 launch stories, campus hunger, raptor rescues

For some, New College's quest to take over the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus seems like a great idea. But is assuming $53 million in debt a good move?

WUSF’s Kerry Sherridan has been following the issue closely and brings the latest updates.

She's also gives an update on another Sarasota story, the dredging of Phillippi Creek. Residents around the flood-prone creek were just told more delays are ahead with the long-planned project as environmental permits slow progress.

Also on the show, millions of college students nationwide struggle with hunger, including nearly 2 in 5 at USF. Programs like the Feed-a-Bull pantry and Feeding Tampa Bay’s Feeding Minds are stepping in to help.

Finally, the Moccasin Lake Raptor Sanctuary in Clearwater provides care and homes for injured birds of prey. Volunteers like Lani Walker help feed, train and rehabilitate them.

Campus clashes and creek delays

(0:00) We start with updates on a couple of stories out of Sarasota. First, New College’s plans to take over USF Sarasota-Manatee. Doing so would saddle New College with an enormous debt without the revenue streams to cover it. Also, Phillippi Creek dredging is delayed again due to environmental permits, leaving residents at risk for flooding.

Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Space cadets on stage

(12:02) NASA engineers with no rulebook, big imaginations and a love for Buck Rogers are the stars of a new play in Sarasota. “The Blue-Sky Boys” shows how creativity and chaos helped land humans on the moon while also turning history into comedy. Let’s meet the playwright, with WUSF’s Cathy Carter.

Point of sails

(21:07) Some Tampa Bay hobbyists are building model ships so detailed they could sail right off the table — if only they were full-size. The Ship Model Society meets monthly to share tips, history and passion. Sky Lebron of the “Bay Blend” podcast tells us that determination and a lot of patience are part of this seafaring adventure.

Food insecurity on campus

(36:09) Many college students don’t know where their next meal will come from, impacting their studies and well-being. Local efforts like USF’s Feed-a-Bull and Feeding Tampa Bay are helping bridge that gap. Program coordinators share what students need most and how communities can support them.

Lorena Hardwick, Feeding Tampa Bay

Lyndsay Schuler, food pantry coordinator for Feed-a-Bull at USF

Caring for ruffled feathers

When eagles, hawks and owls can no longer survive in the wild, they often end up at Clearwater’s Moccasin Lake Raptor Sanctuary. The volunteer-run refuge provides lifelong care and education through its ambassador birds. We learn about the new “head bird” and how the caretakers keeping these raptors flying.

