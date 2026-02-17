Protecting our wildways, Capital earmarking, online threats, punky-glory in Gainesville

Florida’s growth isn’t just reshaping cities, it’s reshaping our wild spaces, too. In Polk County, endangered panthers, bears and other animals face a maze of highways, prompting engineers to build the state's first overpass designed just for wildlife.

Seems like a good idea, right? Then along comes a proposed truck stop near a key corridor, and we've got ourselves tension between development, transportation and conservation. Our environmental reporter Steve Newborn tells us how the conflict ended.

Back at the Capitol, lawmakers are juggling priorities to come up with a budget both chambers can live with. Meanwhile, the FBI’s Tampa office is seeing a spike in online threats, launching a campaign to help Floridians recognize warning signs.

Then it's off to the Swamp, i.e., Gainesville, with rock roots better known for Tom Petty and Bo Diddley. But there's a punk rock legacy there that’s shaped generations of mosh pitters and crowd surfers.

Crossing paths in Polk

(0:00) A new wildlife overpass above I-4 aims to reconnect habitat split by one of Florida’s busiest highways. But a fight over a proposed truck stop near a key corridor shows how quickly conservation and commerce collide. We break down the dispute, the bigger wildlife corridor vision and whether this crossing is truly secure.

GUEST:



Steve Newborn, WUSF environmental reporter

Who'll budge on the budget?

(12:02) For the second straight year, there's a high-stakes budget showdown in the Legislature, with the House’s $113 billion plan now in the Senate’s hands. Emergency fund oversight, spending priorities, and the last session's delays all loom large. We find out who’s holding firm and catch up on some of the activity outside the Capitol.

GUEST:



Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

Think before you post

(21:03) Online threats aren’t just jokes, and the FBI says they’re on the rise across Florida. The Tampa office alone has investigated more than 100 threats this year, many on social media. Now the bureau is launching a campaign to help communities spot warning signs before violence happens. What crosses the line and how are threats are investigated?

GUEST:



Matthew Fodor, FBI Tampa special agent in charge

You feeling lucky, punk fans?

(36:02) Beyond its classic rock pedigree, Gainesville helped shape Florida’s punk identity. A University of Florida course and book chronicle the city’s DIY venues, mixtapes and bands that broke out of the college scene. The author tells us how punk took root — and how its influence still echoes today.

GUEST:

