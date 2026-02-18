© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

'Ought to be' an e-bike law, down on the freezing farm, an NFL journey goes full circle

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:08 PM EST
The death of a classmate in an e-bike accident leads teens to help draft a bill on helmet safety with a state representative. Plus, how growers dealt with the recent cold and a new career for a former Baltimore Raven.

Across Tampa Bay, e-bikes and scooters are zipping along roads and sidewalks in growing numbers — and getting involved in crashes. Some bring injuries and even death.

The loss of a friend in an e-bike accident brought classmates together through Hillsborough County’s “Ought To Be A Law” program, in which high school students pitch ideas to state lawmakers. They developed a measure that would raise the e-bike helmet requirement age from 15 to 18.

Bryten Glass on his ebike on Feb. 17, 2026.

We’ll hear from one of those students, as well as an avid e-bike commuter and the state lawmaker backing the bill. They also discuss other safety rules, including slower speeds near pedestrians, with the hope of preventing another tragedy.

We also dig into farmers fighting recent un-Florida-like weather and how a former NFL player turned his short career around and now helps prepare young athletes for life.

Crops in the cold

(0:00) That rare big chill shocked even the most seasoned growers. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson estimated industry losses at up to $1.5 billion. A Sarasota farm manager walks us through the damage but also explains how diversification helped softened the blow.

GUEST:

  • Aaron Drucker, Blumenberry Farms

Students take on e-bike safety

(12:02) After losing a classmate in a scooter crash, Freedom High students turned grief into action. Through a school program called “Ought to Be a Law,” they drafted a bill to raise the helmet requirement age to 18. Lawmakers are also considering other safety measures. Enforcement remains an issue, however.

GUESTS:

  • Maggie Takamatsu, Freedom High School student
  • Bryten Glass, e-bike rider 
  • Florida Rep. Susan Valdes, R-Tampa

Back home building champions

(36:10) After a brief time in the NFL, Marcus Applefield returned to Florida with a new mission. The Weeki Wachee native runs a New Port Richey training center, preparing the next generation of athletes. He discusses how sports changed his life and the importance of making sure children have a champion in their corner.

GUEST:

  • Marcus Applefield, founder of Prospect Performance

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalE-BikesSusan ValdesWeeki WacheeHernando CountyFlorida Legislature
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
