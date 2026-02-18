'Ought to be' an e-bike law, down on the freezing farm, an NFL journey goes full circle

Across Tampa Bay, e-bikes and scooters are zipping along roads and sidewalks in growing numbers — and getting involved in crashes. Some bring injuries and even death.

The loss of a friend in an e-bike accident brought classmates together through Hillsborough County’s “Ought To Be A Law” program, in which high school students pitch ideas to state lawmakers. They developed a measure that would raise the e-bike helmet requirement age from 15 to 18.

Meghan Bowman / WUSF Bryten Glass on his ebike on Feb. 17, 2026.

We’ll hear from one of those students, as well as an avid e-bike commuter and the state lawmaker backing the bill. They also discuss other safety rules, including slower speeds near pedestrians, with the hope of preventing another tragedy.

We also dig into farmers fighting recent un-Florida-like weather and how a former NFL player turned his short career around and now helps prepare young athletes for life.

Crops in the cold

(0:00) That rare big chill shocked even the most seasoned growers. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson estimated industry losses at up to $1.5 billion. A Sarasota farm manager walks us through the damage but also explains how diversification helped softened the blow.

GUEST:



Aaron Drucker, Blumenberry Farms

Students take on e-bike safety

(12:02) After losing a classmate in a scooter crash, Freedom High students turned grief into action. Through a school program called “Ought to Be a Law,” they drafted a bill to raise the helmet requirement age to 18. Lawmakers are also considering other safety measures. Enforcement remains an issue, however.

GUESTS:



Maggie Takamatsu, Freedom High School student

Bryten Glass, e-bike rider

Florida Rep. Susan Valdes, R-Tampa

Back home building champions

(36:10) After a brief time in the NFL, Marcus Applefield returned to Florida with a new mission. The Weeki Wachee native runs a New Port Richey training center, preparing the next generation of athletes. He discusses how sports changed his life and the importance of making sure children have a champion in their corner.

GUEST:

