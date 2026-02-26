Buildings with a pinkish hue, solving cold cases, a very fast learner

One corner of downtown St. Petersburg is turning heads: vacant structures with an unusual splash of rose, painted by local muralists. But why?

Meanwhile, a cold case victim is identified thanks to advanced DNA testing funded by a Las Vegas philanthropist. He tells us how the project is bringing closure to families.

Finally, Gulfport has a teen with a need for speed. At 17, Nikita Johnson is already driving in one of the support series in his hometown event, this weekend's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Pink think: An ‘ultimate luxury’?

(0:00) Four derelict downtown St. Petersburg buildings got a makeover in bold shades of pink, turning heads before their scheduled demolition for a new condo tower. Local muralists did the work as a tribute to the city’s art scene, even as neighbors debate gentrification and change. Can art soften the blow of redevelopment or is it just a color in controversy?

GUESTS:



Derek Donnelly, muralist

Leon Bedore, artist



DNA cracks decades-old slaying

(21:08) A 1980 St. Petersburg homicide victim is no longer a mystery. Thanks to DNA testing funded by Project Justice, police finally identified Johnny Bradshaw, who was 29 when he was killed. It was a local example of how modern forensics can give closure to families or even find killers decades later.

GUEST:



Justin Woo, Project Justice founder

Gulfport's Grand Prix star

(36:09) The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg returns to the waterfront streets this weekend, and one young gun has deep local roots. Teenager Nikita Johnson is competing in Indy NXT, the final step before the headline NTT IndyCar series. It’s a fast rise from the NASCAR-themed car seat his parents put him in as a tot.

GUEST:

