Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Buildings with a pinkish hue, solving cold cases, a very fast learner

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published February 26, 2026 at 2:16 PM EST
Pink buildings by roadway
Provided
/
St. Pete Catalyst
Multiple buildings at the corner of Fourth Avenue South and Fourth Street South have been painted pink.

"Florida Matters: Live & Local" brings you stories of art, justice and hometown pride this week.

One corner of downtown St. Petersburg is turning heads: vacant structures with an unusual splash of rose, painted by local muralists. But why?

Meanwhile, a cold case victim is identified thanks to advanced DNA testing funded by a Las Vegas philanthropist. He tells us how the project is bringing closure to families.

Finally, Gulfport has a teen with a need for speed. At 17, Nikita Johnson is already driving in one of the support series in his hometown event, this weekend's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Pink think: An ‘ultimate luxury’?

(0:00) Four derelict downtown St. Petersburg buildings got a makeover in bold shades of pink, turning heads before their scheduled demolition for a new condo tower. Local muralists did the work as a tribute to the city’s art scene, even as neighbors debate gentrification and change. Can art soften the blow of redevelopment or is it just a color in controversy?

GUESTS:

  • Derek Donnelly, muralist
  • Leon Bedore, artist

DNA cracks decades-old slaying

(21:08) A 1980 St. Petersburg homicide victim is no longer a mystery. Thanks to DNA testing funded by Project Justice, police finally identified Johnny Bradshaw, who was 29 when he was killed. It was a local example of how modern forensics can give closure to families or even find killers decades later.

GUEST:

  • Justin Woo, Project Justice founder

Gulfport's Grand Prix star

(36:09) The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg returns to the waterfront streets this weekend, and one young gun has deep local roots. Teenager Nikita Johnson is competing in Indy NXT, the final step before the headline NTT IndyCar series. It’s a fast rise from the NASCAR-themed car seat his parents put him in as a tot.

GUEST:

  • Nikita Johnson, Indy NXT driver

Florida Matters Live & Local St. PeteSt. Petersburg Grand Prix
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
