© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

AG candidate José Javier Rodríguez, ICE and H-1B visas, a World Cup love letter

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Miami Democrat José Javier Rodríguez, a former state senator and representative, discusses his campaign to be Florida's attorney general on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on March 11, 2026.
WUSF
Miami Democrat José Javier Rodríguez, a former state senator and representative, discusses his campaign to be Florida's attorney general on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on March 11, 2026.

Former state lawmaker José Javier Rodríguez wants to be Florida’s Attorney General. He faces steep odds in a very red state. On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” he makes his pitch. Guests also discuss the latest on ICE arrests in Florida and the upcoming World Cup of soccer.

Latest on the Immigration Beat

(0:00) ICE enforcement and H-1B policy changes are reshaping lives across the state. What’s the breakdown of more than 20,000 immigration-related arrests in 2025? And what are the pluses and minuses of universities going a year without hiring of foreign workers? Our reporter covering these issues fills in some blanks.

GUEST:

  • Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

GTA Tampa Bay?

(12:01) The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be one of the biggest video game releases in years. Tampa filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr. created a short film inspired by the game and shot it entirely in the Tampa Bay area. He explains the project — and why the region could become a hub for film production.

'Ought to be' an e-bike law

(15:56) Florida lawmakers have been focusing on electric motorized devices this session. That included a helmet law proposed by Tampa-area high schoolers through a school program called "Ought to Be a Law." That won’t make it to the governor this year, but another one on speed will

AG hopeful with an uphill task

(21:03) José Javier Rodríguez, a Miami Democrat, is running to be Florida attorney general for “the little guy” and says his experience in the state Legislature and Biden administration shapes his approach. Rodríguez faces tough fundraising odds in a red state, but he’s pitching voters on his record and independent vision for the office.

GUEST:

  • José Javier Rodríguez, candidate for Florida attorney general

His Cup runneth over

(36:09) British-born Roger Bennett has made soccer his life. His new book, “We Are the World (Cup)” is a love letter to the FIFA World Cup and a guide for fans attending the matches in the U.S. this year. Bennett shares his passion, explains what makes the event the “world’s greatest sporting event” and gives tips for first-time viewers.

GUEST:

  • Roger Bennon, broadcaster and author

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlorida Attorney GeneralH-1B VisasICEImmigrationFIFA World CupSoccergrand theft autoE-BikesJose Javier Rodriguez
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters