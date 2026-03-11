AG candidate José Javier Rodríguez, ICE and H-1B visas, a World Cup love letter

Former state lawmaker José Javier Rodríguez wants to be Florida’s Attorney General. He faces steep odds in a very red state. On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” he makes his pitch. Guests also discuss the latest on ICE arrests in Florida and the upcoming World Cup of soccer.

Latest on the Immigration Beat

(0:00) ICE enforcement and H-1B policy changes are reshaping lives across the state. What’s the breakdown of more than 20,000 immigration-related arrests in 2025? And what are the pluses and minuses of universities going a year without hiring of foreign workers? Our reporter covering these issues fills in some blanks.

GUEST:



Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

GTA Tampa Bay?

(12:01) The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be one of the biggest video game releases in years. Tampa filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr. created a short film inspired by the game and shot it entirely in the Tampa Bay area. He explains the project — and why the region could become a hub for film production.

'Ought to be' an e-bike law

(15:56) Florida lawmakers have been focusing on electric motorized devices this session. That included a helmet law proposed by Tampa-area high schoolers through a school program called "Ought to Be a Law." That won’t make it to the governor this year, but another one on speed will

AG hopeful with an uphill task

(21:03) José Javier Rodríguez, a Miami Democrat, is running to be Florida attorney general for “the little guy” and says his experience in the state Legislature and Biden administration shapes his approach. Rodríguez faces tough fundraising odds in a red state, but he’s pitching voters on his record and independent vision for the office.

GUEST:



José Javier Rodríguez, candidate for Florida attorney general

His Cup runneth over

(36:09) British-born Roger Bennett has made soccer his life. His new book, “We Are the World (Cup)” is a love letter to the FIFA World Cup and a guide for fans attending the matches in the U.S. this year. Bennett shares his passion, explains what makes the event the “world’s greatest sporting event” and gives tips for first-time viewers.

GUEST:

