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Florida Matters Live & Local

Burdens of proof for voters, terror labels, power pole honor roll, a local centennial

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:24 PM EDT
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voter worker looks at the ID of a voter in a precinct setting, voting booths in background
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“Florida Matters Live & Local” takes a closer look at a pair of controversial bills heading to the governor’s desk. One covers voter ID and the other allows the state to label what groups are terrorist organizations.

Integrity or suppression?

(0:00) A Florida bill would require proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, to register or vote. Supporters say stricter ID rules are necessary to prevent fraud. Opponents counter the measure could disenfranchise eligible voters and limit participation, especially among younger and underserved communities. The debate now centers on the bill’s potential impact if/when Gov. DeSantis signs it into law.

GUESTS:

  • Andrew Garber, counsel for the Brennan Center's Voting Rights and Elections Program
  • Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida executive director

Who is the terrorism bill targeting?

(21:07) Under new legislation, the state’s chief of domestic security, along with the governor and cabinet, would determine which groups are labeled as domestic terrorist organizations. Critics question how groups are selected and whether due process is protected. Supporters say the structure is necessary to respond to potential threats.

GUEST:

  • Liv Caputo, Florida Phoenix reporter

A particular set of skills

(30:02) After a strong finish in Florida, a group of Tampa Bay linemen is advancing to the International Lineman’s Rodeo this fall in Kansas. The competition brings together top utility workers from across the country to showcase precision, safety, and teamwork. For these crews, it’s both a professional challenge and a point of pride.

GUESTS:

  • Alex Guillen, Duke Energy lineman
  • Matt Richardson, Duke Energy lineman
  • Adam Sass, Duke Energy lineman

Happy hundredth

(36:09) As it celebrates 100 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay is highlighting its role in offering after-school support and enrichment programs. Leaders say the organization stands out by providing a structured, supportive environment for children and teens. The milestone marks both a look back at its history and a focus on future generations.

GUESTS:

  • Cassandra Thomas, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay chief marketing officer
  • Cassie Kackley, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay chief development officer

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlorida LegislatureVoter FraudDomestic TerrorismDuke EnergyUtilitiesVoting Rights
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters