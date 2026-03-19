Burdens of proof for voters, terror labels, power pole honor roll, a local centennial

“Florida Matters Live & Local” takes a closer look at a pair of controversial bills heading to the governor’s desk. One covers voter ID and the other allows the state to label what groups are terrorist organizations.

Integrity or suppression?

(0:00) A Florida bill would require proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, to register or vote. Supporters say stricter ID rules are necessary to prevent fraud. Opponents counter the measure could disenfranchise eligible voters and limit participation, especially among younger and underserved communities. The debate now centers on the bill’s potential impact if/when Gov. DeSantis signs it into law.

GUESTS:



Andrew Garber, counsel for the Brennan Center's Voting Rights and Elections Program

Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida executive director

Who is the terrorism bill targeting?

(21:07) Under new legislation, the state’s chief of domestic security, along with the governor and cabinet, would determine which groups are labeled as domestic terrorist organizations. Critics question how groups are selected and whether due process is protected. Supporters say the structure is necessary to respond to potential threats.

GUEST:



Liv Caputo, Florida Phoenix reporter

A particular set of skills

(30:02) After a strong finish in Florida, a group of Tampa Bay linemen is advancing to the International Lineman’s Rodeo this fall in Kansas. The competition brings together top utility workers from across the country to showcase precision, safety, and teamwork. For these crews, it’s both a professional challenge and a point of pride.

GUESTS:



Alex Guillen, Duke Energy lineman

Matt Richardson, Duke Energy lineman

Adam Sass, Duke Energy lineman

Happy hundredth

(36:09) As it celebrates 100 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay is highlighting its role in offering after-school support and enrichment programs. Leaders say the organization stands out by providing a structured, supportive environment for children and teens. The milestone marks both a look back at its history and a focus on future generations.

GUESTS:

