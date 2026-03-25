HIV patients get temporary relief, school vaccines and protests, New College film, Betty Castor

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure to keep funding going for lifesaving medication. But the coverage runs out in July. Hence, the legal back-and-forth over the health department’s changes to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program continues.

Uncertainty for HIV drug program

(0:00) A stopgap measure signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis keeps critical HIV medications available — until a new state budget is approved. The law was created after proposed cuts by the health department raised alarms among advocates and patients. What happens when the temporary coverage is gone?

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Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix reporter

Vaccines, protests stir school debates

(12:03) A push to end school vaccine mandates stalled in the Legislature, but the conversation continues. At the same time, school boards are moving to restrict student protests, raising new questions about free expression. Here are some answers about what’s unfolding.

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Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Documentary chronicles New College saga

(21:08) A new film looks at the state’s role in reshaping New College of Florida. “First They Came for My College” is generating buzz after festival screenings and strong reactions from both supporters and critics. The school president called it unrealistic. The filmmakers and a student join us to discuss how the documentary came together.

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Gaby Batista, New College of Florida student

Harry Hanbury, producer of “First They Came for My College”

Patrick Bresnan, director of “First They Came for My College”

Ceiling-breaker, history-maker

(36:09) Betty Castor has spent her career breaking molds in Florida politics and education. From being the first woman in multiple leadership roles to serving as USF’s first female president, her impact is hard to overstate. She joins us to reflect on her journey and what’s changed along the way.

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