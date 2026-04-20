Travelers' turbulance, Rays the roof cost, Sun worshippers wanted

Spring break is colliding with rising fuel costs and global instability. Airline economist Darryl Jenkins says even industry experts are struggling to predict what comes next.

Florida feels airfare squeeze

(0:00) As fuel prices rise and TSA officers go unpaid during a busy travel season, travelers are feeling the impact. Should you buy tickets now? Should you opt for a stay-home Netflix vacation? An expert in the airline industry provides some understanding amid global and domestic uncertainty.

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Daryl Jenkins, author of “The Handbook of Airline Economics”

Billions and billions

(21:04) There’s now a report that the cost of the transparent roof on the Tampa Bay Rays’ new stadium in Tampa could be $300 million over the budget of $2.3 billion. That’s a lot of dingers. So where is the money coming from? The debate centers on whether to use a long-standing county sales tax. Some leaders say it’s essential. Not all Hillsborough County commissioners are on board.

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Nicholas Villamil, Tampa Bay Times regional reporter

Sun shines on women

(35:42) A soccer championship put the Tampa Bay Sun on the map in the area. Now the team is turning its focus to community through a Women’s Empowerment Night. It’s a chance to spotlight both elite athletes and impactful women in the community. The coach is here to fill us in.

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