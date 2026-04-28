Acres away for development, AI campaign coffers, 'Land Remembered' update, the other Ice Bulls

We’re joined by state Sen. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, to talk about a new Florida law that allows development on agricultural land. Supporters say it opens up housing opportunities. Opponents worry it will lead to sprawl and take away growth management from local governments.

We also delve into a report about the AI dollars supporting U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds campaign for governor.

Following the AI money

(0:00) Big money is pouring into the Florida governor’s race, with new reporting tracing millions back to artificial intelligence investors. The funds are helping boost a committee tied to Byron Donalds, the current front-runner. How do these dollars move, and why are they tough to track?

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Christian Casale, Suncoast Searchlight reporter

Property rights or overreach?

(12:04) Florida’s latest development law is reigniting debate over who decides how land gets used. It makes it easier for farmland surrounded by development, or "agricultural enclaves," to be rezoned for high-density residential use. Supporters say it opens up housing opportunities. Critics say it weakens local planning authority. Eskamani joins the show to share her concerns.

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State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando

From page to production

(21:06) The TV adaptation of “A Land Remembered” is deep into filming, bringing Florida’s frontier history to the screen. But the local project hasn’t come without questions and criticism. We get a catch-up from the co-creator and executive producer.

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Christa Boarini, co-creator of “A Land Remembered” series

Colin Herlihy, executive producer of “A Land Remembered” series

Swizzles, spins and toe loops

(36:08) Did you know USF had a figure skating club? In just a few years, the group has grown into a national contender and recently competed in intercollegiate finals against schools like Dartmouth and Northwestern. Two of the skaters are in studio to talk about their experiences.

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