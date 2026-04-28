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Florida Matters Live & Local

Acres away for development, AI campaign coffers, 'Land Remembered' update, the other Ice Bulls

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:05 PM EDT
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State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, was a guest on "Florida Matters: Live & Local" on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

We’re joined by state Sen. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, to talk about a new Florida law that allows development on agricultural land. Supporters say it opens up housing opportunities. Opponents worry it will lead to sprawl and take away growth management from local governments.

We also delve into a report about the AI dollars supporting U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds campaign for governor.

Following the AI money

(0:00) Big money is pouring into the Florida governor’s race, with new reporting tracing millions back to artificial intelligence investors. The funds are helping boost a committee tied to Byron Donalds, the current front-runner. How do these dollars move, and why are they tough to track?

GUEST:

  • Christian Casale, Suncoast Searchlight reporter

Property rights or overreach?

(12:04) Florida’s latest development law is reigniting debate over who decides how land gets used. It makes it easier for farmland surrounded by development, or "agricultural enclaves," to be rezoned for high-density residential use. Supporters say it opens up housing opportunities. Critics say it weakens local planning authority. Eskamani joins the show to share her concerns.

GUEST:

  • State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando

From page to production

(21:06) The TV adaptation of “A Land Remembered” is deep into filming, bringing Florida’s frontier history to the screen. But the local project hasn’t come without questions and criticism. We get a catch-up from the co-creator and executive producer.

GUEST:

  • Christa Boarini, co-creator of “A Land Remembered” series
  • Colin Herlihy, executive producer of “A Land Remembered” series

Swizzles, spins and toe loops

(36:08) Did you know USF had a figure skating club? In just a few years, the group has grown into a national contender and recently competed in intercollegiate finals against schools like Dartmouth and Northwestern. Two of the skaters are in studio to talk about their experiences.

GUESTS:

  • Diana Pierce, USF figure skating club president
  • Milana Autero, USF figure skating club

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & Local2026 Florida LegislatureAnna EskamaniByron DonaldsTVIce skatingUSF
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters