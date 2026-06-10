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Florida Matters Live & Local

Read 'em and reap, a different kind of 'takeover,' judged past its prime, a preservation reservation

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie HoraceClaire Macchiarola
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:59 PM EDT
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One man and two women hold books in their hands smiling into camera inside a studio
WUSF
Dominic Howarth, Book and Bottle book director; Bryn Durgin, Bookstore1 director of programming and Kelsey Jagneaux, Tombolo events and marketing manager, spoke on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on June 10, 2026.

For the second time “teen takeover” in the Tampa Bay region has ended in arrests. A Polk County teen is facing an attempted murder charge after an incident at Clearwater Beach just over a week ago.

Could social media be the key to keeping teens out of trouble?

We also talk with the local architect undertaking the renovation project for the Jackson House in downtown Tampa.

Also, does Hillsborough County need a new courthouse annex?

And what does your book stack look like this summer?

Can social media help?

(0:00) A Clearwater Beach shooting has renewed concerns about “teen takeovers” across Tampa Bay. A local collaborative is launching a summer campaign that challenges youths to create videos about responsibility, mental health and violence prevention. We explore how mentorship and creativity can steer kids toward safer choices.

GUEST:

  • Freddy Barton, Safe & Sound Hillsborough

Holding court far too long

(12:01) When people think about public construction projects, sports venues often grab the headlines. But county leaders say replacing Hillsborough County’s deteriorating courthouse annex may be the more urgent need. We discuss safety concerns, security challenges and the push for a modern facility.

GUEST:

  • Harry Cohen, Hillsborough County commissioner

Take a page out of their books

(21:04) Our latest topic on summer doings: seasonal readings. Looking for the perfect beach book, rainy-day escape or literary adventure? Booksellers from around the area share their sunny recommendations across multiple genres. From romance and history to poetry and science fiction, there's something for every reader.

GUESTS:

  • Dominic Howarth, Book and Bottle book director
  • Kelsey Jagneaux, Tombolo events and marketing manager
  • Bryn Durgin, Bookstore1 director of programming

Landmark getting a new life

(36:05) And after years of deterioration and setbacks, the restoration of the Jackson House is really underway! This is more than a building — it's a piece of Tampa history with many tales to tell. That’s a good thing for the architect, who says preservation is about honoring the stories connected to a place as much as repairing the structure.

GUEST:

  • Jerel McCants, architect

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalTeensBooksSummer readingHillsborough County CommissionHarry CohenThe Jackson House
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola