Read 'em and reap, a different kind of 'takeover,' judged past its prime, a preservation reservation

For the second time “teen takeover” in the Tampa Bay region has ended in arrests. A Polk County teen is facing an attempted murder charge after an incident at Clearwater Beach just over a week ago.

Could social media be the key to keeping teens out of trouble?

We also talk with the local architect undertaking the renovation project for the Jackson House in downtown Tampa.

Also, does Hillsborough County need a new courthouse annex?

And what does your book stack look like this summer?

Can social media help?

(0:00) A Clearwater Beach shooting has renewed concerns about “teen takeovers” across Tampa Bay. A local collaborative is launching a summer campaign that challenges youths to create videos about responsibility, mental health and violence prevention. We explore how mentorship and creativity can steer kids toward safer choices.

GUEST:



Freddy Barton, Safe & Sound Hillsborough

Holding court far too long

(12:01) When people think about public construction projects, sports venues often grab the headlines. But county leaders say replacing Hillsborough County’s deteriorating courthouse annex may be the more urgent need. We discuss safety concerns, security challenges and the push for a modern facility.

GUEST:



Harry Cohen, Hillsborough County commissioner

Take a page out of their books

(21:04) Our latest topic on summer doings: seasonal readings. Looking for the perfect beach book, rainy-day escape or literary adventure? Booksellers from around the area share their sunny recommendations across multiple genres. From romance and history to poetry and science fiction, there's something for every reader.

GUESTS:



Dominic Howarth, Book and Bottle book director

Kelsey Jagneaux, Tombolo events and marketing manager

Bryn Durgin, Bookstore1 director of programming

Landmark getting a new life

(36:05) And after years of deterioration and setbacks, the restoration of the Jackson House is really underway! This is more than a building — it's a piece of Tampa history with many tales to tell. That’s a good thing for the architect, who says preservation is about honoring the stories connected to a place as much as repairing the structure.

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