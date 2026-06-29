Salute to statutes, political reporter's notebook, the TPS effect, chef's best-queso scenario

Sky Lebron fills in for Matthew Peddie for the show.

He starts with some political analysis at the state level. There are a few new Florida laws going into effect on Wednesday. Well, more than a few. There are 140. Also, Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Tampa to sign the state budget for the coming fiscal year. Keep your calculator nearby.

Plus, some local government changes as we head toward the August primaries and November midterms. Finally, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Temporary Protective Status for Haitians and Syrians, and Dalia Colon catches up with a former Zest guest.

New year, new laws, new budget

(0:00) New laws go on the books in July, covering everything from data centers and foreign influence to DEI restrictions and school policies. What will the changes mean for Florida residents? Plus, Florida officially has a $117.6 billion budget, the last spending plan under DeSantis. Priorities include teacher pay, Everglades funding and paying off the debt. It doesn't include $1.6 billion in line-item vetoes.

GUEST:

Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix senior reporter

Our ‘Florida Man’ on politics

(12:02) August primaries and November elections aren’t that far away. So, let’s peek inside our reporter’s notebook. Topics include an attempt to expand the Hillsborough County Commission, changing how the county school superintendent is hired, conservation funding and Rep. Kathy Castor’s redistricting hurdle.

GUEST:

Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter covering local politics and the environment

The court’s immigration shift

(20:36) Last week’s ruling cleared the way for the Trump administration to end TPS for Haitians and Syrians. The executive director of Americans for Immigrant Justice explains what the decision means for families who call Florida home. We also discuss what could happen next with U.S. immigration policy.

GUEST:

Sui Chung, Americans for Immigrant Justice executive director

The Bus was only part of the journey

(35:24) Over the summer, we’ll check in with Dalia Colon, host of The Zest podcast, and learn what some former guests are up to. Today, the founder of Taco Bus, Rene Valenzuela, discusses coming from Mexico to the U.S. in 1995, the challenges of opening a restaurant, and a 2018 gas explosion in his food truck. The near-death tragedy led him to focus on traditional Mexican cuisine.