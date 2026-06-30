The Supreme Court's say on birthright citizenship; TPS and morality; DeSantis' budget vetoes

President Donald Trump had issued an executive order that said children born to people in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed. In a momentous decision, the justices relied on a long-settled understanding of the 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War in 1868.

In other Tuesday rulings, the court upheld laws in roughly half the states that prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on their public school and college sport teams and struck down limits on party spending in federal elections.

A panel of legal experts joins the show to help explain what the decisions mean for Florida.

Also, more on the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling last week that allows the Trump administration to cancel Temporary Protected Status for more than 250,000 Haitians and Syrians in the country.

Plus, what did the Tampa Bay area gain or lose in Gov. DeSantis’ final budget — and line vetoes?

A landmark immigration decision

(0:00) Supreme Court ruling has reshaped the debate over birthright citizenship in America. Legal and immigration experts discuss the decision and constitutional questions behind it. They also boil down how the decision could affect immigrant families across Florida.

GUESTS:



Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter covering immigration

Lou Virelli, professor of constitutional law at Stetson College of Law

Arturo Rios, immigration lawyer and adjunct professor at Stetson College of Law

Paul Chavez, litigation director with Americans for Immigrant Justice

Faith beyond the law

(20:55) The Supreme Court’s immigration decisions have legal and human consequences. A Florida faith leader explains why moral questions matter in the debate. We hear how churches are supporting families affected by policy changes.

GUEST:



Bishop Tom Berlin, Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church

Florida’s new financial plan

(35:45) The budget kicks in Wednesday after the governor approved $117.6 billion in spending. The plan includes teacher pay, Everglades restoration and large reserves. But several projects — including some for colleges and corrections — were vetoed. We look at what’s funded, what was cut and what comes next.

GUEST:



Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

Artificial intelligence wants your vote

(41:47) AI and deepfakes have gotten so good, experts say it's hard to figure out what's real. This election season, as more campaigns turn to AI-generated video ads, it'll be important to fact-check what you see and hear. WUSF's Meghan Bowman tells us more.

