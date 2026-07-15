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Florida Matters Live & Local

Groveland Four restitution, Stop WOKE stalled, girls that wanna rock, the art of anonymity

By Cathy Carter,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
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A historic black-and-white photograph showing a line of five men standing outdoors in Florida. On the far left, a white sheriff in a uniform shirt and wide-brimmed uniform hat stands alongside an unidentified white man in a light suit. Next to them stand three young African American men dressed in simple white shirts and trousers. They are positioned closely together, facing forward toward the camera.
State Library and Archives of Florida
/
via AP
Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall, far left, and an unidentified man stand next to Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Charles Greenlee, from left, in Florida. The three men along with a fourth were charged with rape in 1949. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Cabinet granted posthumous pardons Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, to Shepherd, Irvin, Charles Greenlee and Ernest Thomas, the four African-Americans accused of raping a white woman in 1949 in a case now seen as a racial injustice. Relatives of the Groveland Four, as they became known, received restitution totaling $4 million in the 2026-27 Florida budget.

In July 1949, four young African Americans — Ernest Thomas, Charles Greenlee, Samuel Shepherd, and Walter Irvin — were falsely accused of raping a white teenager in Lake County.

The Groveland Four, as they became known, were posthumously exonerated in 2021. This year, the state set aside $4 million to make their families whole. But can justice delayed ever be served?

Then, why the Stop WOKE Act appellate ruling isn’t the end of the controversy, a rock music camp is teaching more than music to young girls, and a huge art exhibit at the Straz offers insight into an incognito artist.

Reckoning with Florida’s past

(0:00) Nearly 80 years after one of Florida's most horrific chapters, the descendants of the Groveland Four are finally receiving compensation. How did the state come to acknowledge its role in what has been called a "legal lynching"? Can justice delayed can ever be served?

GUESTS:

  • Bill Gladson, state attorney for Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties
  • Sen. Lavon Bracy Davis, D-Port of Orange
  • Gilbert King, author of “Devil in the Grove”

A lesson on lessons

(12:01) A federal appeals court has struck down key parts of Florida's Stop WOKE Act related to what concepts can be taught in public universities and colleges. How will the ruling affect professors, students and academic freedom? A university professor who challenged the law says his fight may not be over. We ask why.

GUEST:

  • LeRoy Pernell, Florida A&M University College of Law professor and former dean

Amped up on self-esteem

(21:02) What starts with a guitar pick ends with a confidence boost. Girls Rock St. Pete is about much more than learning guitar licks. Campers build confidence, resilience and friendships while writing original songs. This weekend, they'll prove it on stage at Jannus Live.

GUESTS:

  • Cat Lim, Girls Rock St. Pete creative director
  • Ani Archipov, Girls Rock St. Pete former camper and student at Berklee College of Music

Magical mystery tour

(36:04) Banksy has spent decades with a secret identity while becoming one of the world's most recognizable artists. A new Tampa exhibit showcases 160 original Banksy works, which blend street rebellion with sharp political commentary. The curator joins us to talk about the man, the mystery and the message.

GUESTS:

  • Michel Boersma, “The Art of Banksy” curator

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalGroveland FourStop WOKE Actgirls rock campArtsBanksy
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
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Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
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Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
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Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola