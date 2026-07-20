Encore: Why Tampa makes merry over a fictional pirate each year

This week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is revisiting some of our best conversations from the year.

On this episode, we’ve got the real history behind Jose Gaspar, Tampa’s famous – and pretty much fictional – pirate. Where did the traditions come from? And what exactly are we celebrating?

After that, a filmmaker and a resident from a historic Black neighborhood in St. Petersburg share stories of when homes and businesses were razed to build Tropicana Field.

Then, a conversation about the risk to children in the back seats of vehicles. What can parents do to keep kids safe?

Finally, an animal behaviorist shares her passion for lovebugs and other flying, crawly things.

We won’t be taking calls – but listen in and share your thoughts at FloridaMatters@WUSF.org.

Before the beads and bawdiness

Back in January, we thirsted for knowledge about Gasparilla. What’s with all those jolly Rogers and 10-foot skeletons in front yards. Thanks to a local exhibit – that’s still open through the end of August – we learned that once upon a time, Tampa’s pirate party was more about spectacle and civic pride — and the booze flowed only inside the ropes.

GUEST:



Meleah Lyden, WUSF digital producer/reporter

Gone but not forgotten

A documentary, “Razed,” explores the Black community that once thrived where Tropicana Field stands in St. Petersburg. The film highlights education, unity and the human cost of urban development.

GUESTS:



Andrew Lee, movie director, Roundhouse Creative

Carlos Lovett, former resident of the Historic Gas Plant District

Why are kids still dying in hot cars?

A 1-year-old’s death in Winter Haven in April was a brutal reminder of how quickly vehicles can turn deadly. When the car is off, it basically becomes a greenhouse, so even on mild days, temperatures can rise to fatal levels within minutes. The discussion includes caregiver routines, driver reminders, and the advent of airbags and child seats.

GUESTS:



David Diamond, USF cognitive and neural sciences professor

Amber Rollins, Kids and Car Safety executive director

No love lost for these bugs

At some point in May, it’s a good bet that your car grill was dotted with lovebugs. Not great for the paintwork. Bet you’ve always wondered where these pathetic little beasts came from. An insect expert regaled us with that information, plus why these critters are so corrosive to vehicles and why they’re more than just a nuisance.

GUEST:

