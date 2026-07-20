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Florida Matters Live & Local

Encore: Why Tampa makes merry over a fictional pirate each year

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published July 20, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
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Scenes from the Gasparilla parade
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Scenes from the Gasparilla Pirate Fest invasion and parade in downtown Tampa on Jan. 28, 2023.

This week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is revisiting some of our best conversations from the year.

This week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is revisiting some of our best conversations from the year.

On this episode, we’ve got the real history behind Jose Gaspar, Tampa’s famous – and pretty much fictional – pirate.  Where did the traditions come from? And what exactly are we celebrating?

After that, a filmmaker and a resident from a historic Black neighborhood in St. Petersburg share stories of when homes and businesses were razed to build Tropicana Field.

Then, a conversation about the risk to children in the back seats of vehicles. What can parents do to keep kids safe?

Finally, an animal behaviorist shares her passion for lovebugs and other flying, crawly things.

We won’t be taking calls – but listen in and share your thoughts at FloridaMatters@WUSF.org.

Before the beads and bawdiness

Back in January, we thirsted for knowledge about Gasparilla. What’s with all those jolly Rogers and 10-foot skeletons in front yards. Thanks to a local exhibit – that’s still open through the end of August – we learned that once upon a time, Tampa’s pirate party was more about spectacle and civic pride — and the booze flowed only inside the ropes.

GUEST:

  • Meleah Lyden, WUSF digital producer/reporter

Gone but not forgotten

A documentary, “Razed,” explores the Black community that once thrived where Tropicana Field stands in St. Petersburg. The film highlights education, unity and the human cost of urban development.

GUESTS:

  • Andrew Lee, movie director, Roundhouse Creative
  • Carlos Lovett, former resident of the Historic Gas Plant District

Why are kids still dying in hot cars?

A 1-year-old’s death in Winter Haven in April was a brutal reminder of how quickly vehicles can turn deadly. When the car is off, it basically becomes a greenhouse, so even on mild days, temperatures can rise to fatal levels within minutes. The discussion includes caregiver routines, driver reminders, and the advent of airbags and child seats.

GUESTS:

  • David Diamond, USF cognitive and neural sciences professor
  • Amber Rollins, Kids and Car Safety executive director

No love lost for these bugs

At some point in May, it’s a good bet that your car grill was dotted with lovebugs. Not great for the paintwork. Bet you’ve always wondered where these pathetic little beasts came from. An insect expert regaled us with that information, plus why these critters are so corrosive to vehicles and why they’re more than just a nuisance.

GUEST:

  • Deby Cassill, USF Department of Integrative Biology associate professor
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & Local
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters