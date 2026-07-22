Encore: A guide to the weird, wild and obscure parts of Tampa

This week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is revisiting some of our best conversations from the year.

Are there really entrances below Ybor City? A Museum of Motherhood with an “Escape Womb” in St. Petersburg? Turns out, you can live in Tampa for decades and not know about every historic nook and cranny. On this encore episode, we talk about a new book that fills in some blanks.

Also on the show, get in step with a guy spending his days on the edge — all over the United States.

Then, an abandoned resort near Disney World has become a refuge of sorts for people who have lost their homes and jobs. And to close, get some perspective on something called “third spaces, where you can get your brain right.

What’s Tampa hiding?

(0:40) What’s really beneath Ybor City, and is that tower along the Hillsborough River a lighthouse? A new book digs into Tampa Bay’s strangest stories, from underground rumors to rooftop oddities and quirky roadside stops. The author joins us to explore the region’s most curious corners and the legends behind them.

GUEST:



Joshua Ginsberg, author of “Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure”

A walk in progress

(12:00) A North Carolina man is drawing attention online for his walk along the outline of the United States. When he talked to “Live & Local” in May, he happened to be passing through Tampa and WUSF’s studio. What’s he seen along this 10,000-mile journey, and why did he decide to take on the challenge?

GUEST:



Jack Kadis, edge walker

Out of mouse and home

(20:37) An abandoned tourist resort near Disney World became an unlikely refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Now, redevelopment is forcing them to move on. A freelance reporter met these people amid the ruins and shares their stories in a documentary.

GUEST:



Dave Seminara, producer of “The Bando: Homeless in the Shadow of the Magic Kingdom”

Third space is a charm

(35:10) More people are looking for a place to unwind outside of home and work. But finding one in the area isn’t always easy. Researchers say these so-called “third spaces” play a key role in mental well-being. They provide connection, routine and a break from daily pressures.

GUESTS:

