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Florida Matters Live & Local

Encore: Want to bike from Tampa Bay to Titusville? A 250-trail is nearly complete

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published July 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
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a map of the middle of florida showing the route of the coast to coast trail with photos showing part of the trail at ground lever and a generic image of a cyclist riding
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
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Bicyclist image from Unsplash

This week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” has been revisiting some of our best conversations from the year.

On this episode, we learn about the Coast-to-Coast Trail, an ambitious 250-mile path from St. Petersburg to Titusville that is near completion.

The show also revisits a tough conversation about unhoused residents. Advocates say a state law about outdoor camping is increasingly dangerous.

Then it’s on to mosquitoes. Yes, you’re on the skeeter menu, but what can you do to keep the blood-sucking buggers at bay?

Finally, meet a Florida man selling his home through artificial intelligence.

We won’t be taking calls — but listen in and share your thoughts at floridamatters@wusf.org.

Going for the cycle

(0:48) Thirteen regional trails are coming together to create a seamless cross-state biking route. Riders will traverse forests, swamps and urban areas on this ambitious project. Advocates say the trail encourages fitness, tourism and community engagement.

GUEST:

  • Daniel Paschall, manager at the Mid-Atlantic sector of East Coast Greenway Alliance

Tragedy renews homeless debate

(11:58) The recent death of a woman killed by a St. Petersburg garbage truck has renewed the debate over homelessness and Florida’s public camping ban. Advocates for the unhoused say the case underscores concerns that enforcement without enough shelter beds can increase risks for people living outside.

GUESTS:

  • Jackie Azis, Southern Poverty Law Center
  • Jesse Rabinowitz, National Homeless Law Center

Beware of the bugs

(20:32) Mosquito control officials say summer rains will accelerate populations, raising concerns about disease transmission and prevention efforts. At the same time, researchers are evaluating a proposal to release sterilized mosquitoes for population control alongside traditional spraying.

GUESTS:

  • Adriane Rogers, Pasco County Mosquito Control District
  • Chris Meindl, USF geography professor

Sold on ChatGTP

(34:52) A Broward County man may be the first person to sell his house using a chatbot instead of a real estate agent. He says the AI helped with everything – from pricing and marketing to listing strategy and even parts of the contract process. His advice: trust but verify.

GUEST:

  • Robert Levine, sold home through ChatGPT
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalMosquitoesAI
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters