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Florida Matters Live & Local

Breaking down what’s new for the school year, and improv takes center stage in Ybor

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published August 6, 2026 at 1:54 PM EDT
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A student wipes his face while his mother takes a photo of him with a sign on the first day of school
Jae C. Hong
/
AP

The school year starts next week. And with it come changes related to school lunches, screen time, teacher shortages and more.

Plus, the moon got a new beauty mark from SpaceX this morning, and have you ever tried to do improv comedy?

Someone’s ringing the bell

(0:00) The school year starts in a few days, meaning the yellow buses will be back on the road (yellow means use caution, drivers). It also means several changes on campuses — from rising lunch prices to fewer screens in classrooms. We look at staffing challenges, learning setbacks, enrollment shifts and new policies across Tampa Bay districts.

GUEST:

  • Kerry Sheridan, WUSF education reporter

Moonstruck

(21:02) An abandoned SpaceX rocket spent months drifting through space before slamming into the moon early today. We explore what the impact means for lunar science, space debris and the future of commercial exploration. Plus, hear about an astronaut with strong Florida ties.

GUEST:

  • Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media space reporter and blogger

Impulse acting

(36:04) Ybor City is hosting the 10th Countdown Improv Festival this week, with performers from across the country. Learn about the craft of improv as well as the challenges to keep this event thriving. Then our guests get a quick-thinking test.

GUESTS:

  • Kelly Buttermore, Countdown Improv Festival founder
  • Chris George, Countdown Improv Festival co-producer

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSchoolsEducationspaceSpaceXMoonactingArts
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
Amelie was a reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, and a Report for America corps member from July 2025-August 2026.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola