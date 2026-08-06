Breaking down what’s new for the school year, and improv takes center stage in Ybor

The school year starts next week. And with it come changes related to school lunches, screen time, teacher shortages and more.

Plus, the moon got a new beauty mark from SpaceX this morning, and have you ever tried to do improv comedy?

Someone’s ringing the bell

(0:00) The school year starts in a few days, meaning the yellow buses will be back on the road (yellow means use caution, drivers). It also means several changes on campuses — from rising lunch prices to fewer screens in classrooms. We look at staffing challenges, learning setbacks, enrollment shifts and new policies across Tampa Bay districts.

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Kerry Sheridan, WUSF education reporter

Moonstruck

(21:02) An abandoned SpaceX rocket spent months drifting through space before slamming into the moon early today. We explore what the impact means for lunar science, space debris and the future of commercial exploration. Plus, hear about an astronaut with strong Florida ties.

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Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media space reporter and blogger

Impulse acting

(36:04) Ybor City is hosting the 10th Countdown Improv Festival this week, with performers from across the country. Learn about the craft of improv as well as the challenges to keep this event thriving. Then our guests get a quick-thinking test.

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