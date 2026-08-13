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Florida Matters Live & Local

Spotting Big Tech and AI in local politics. Also, a college turns trash into treasure

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 13, 2026 at 2:09 PM EDT
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Attack ads have always been part of politics. But with artificial intelligence, a new front has opened in the battle for votes. On top of that, Silicon Valley is pouring megabucks into Florida campaigns.

Plus, what makes someone dive into a swamp in pursuit of big snakes? And, discarded dorm fridges, microwaves and other left-behinds are getting recycled at Eckerd College.

Digital titans in Florida politics

(0:00) Big tech is spending millions to shape elections, including here in Florida. We look at Meta’s political spending and its influence in a local state Senate race. And we’ll examine what voters should look for if they want to follow the money.

GUEST:

  • Jason Garcia, author of the Substack newsletter Seeking Rents

Can you spot an AI ad?

(12:00) Artificial intelligence is making political ads harder to believe — and sometimes harder to detect. We’ll show you clues to reveal an AI-generated image and look at the tools available to voters. Plus, what happens when campaigns can create events that never happened?

GUEST:

  • Meghan Bowman, reporter on WUSF’s “Your Florida” team

Rolling snake eyes

(20:48) What makes someone wade into the Everglades in search of giant pythons? Outdoorsman Toby Benoit joins us to talk about the annual state challenge and his role in a new documentary. We’ll also hear why some hunters see the work as more than just a competition.

GUEST:

  • Toby Benoit, outdoorsman and writer

Second life for dorm discards

(35:21) What happens to the stuff left behind at the end of the school year? An Eckerd College program collects, cleans and resells much of it to incoming students. We’ll look at how useful items are kept out of the landfill while saving students money.

GUEST:

  • Evan Bollier, Eckerd College director of sustainability and founder of Trash 2 Treasure

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalAITrash CollectionRecyclingBig TechPoliticsElectionsEckerd CollegeCollege StudentsPythonsPython Challenge
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters