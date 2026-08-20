Scrubbing climate science from textbooks, and Tampa Theatre turns back the clock

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law two years ago removing references to “climate change” from Florida statutes and redirected energy policy away from climate-friendly solutions.

But that’s not all. A WUSF investigation shows how textbook authors were asked to rewrite references to “climate change.” We get more detail from the reporters.

Later, we meet the president and CEO of Tampa Theatre, which is prepping for its 100th birthday, and the new state director of a nonprofit that protects outdoor lands.

Climate science under pressure

(0:00) What happens when politics changes the way science is taught? A WUSF-Hechinger Report investigation found the state pushed textbook publishers to reduce or remove references to climate change. The reporters explain what they found, how teachers are responding and what self-censorship could mean for students.

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Jessica Meszaros, WUSF’s climate change and environment reporter

Katie Worth, Hechinger Report reporter

Protecting open spaces

(20:54) The state’s population is growing, and so is the pressure on its remaining wild spaces. An outgoing St. Petersburg legislator has spent years fighting for conservation and now leads the nonprofit Trust for Public Land in Florida. She joins us to talk about the Florida Gulf Coast Trail and finding common ground in the state’s partisan political landscape.

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State Rep. Lindsay Cross, Florida director for Trust for Public Land

Looking marvelous for its age

(35:44) Tampa Theatre is turning 100, but the historic movie palace is spending its centennial under scaffolding. New CEO and President George Levesque is in the studio to discuss the $24 million restoration, the theater’s future and what it takes to keep a century-old landmark thriving.

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