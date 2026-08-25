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Florida Matters Live & Local

A county rethinks park funding, the appeal of going old-school, the latest on sloth deaths

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:28 PM EDT
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seabirds and pelican on a wooden fence of a piece
David Spencer
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Weedon Island Preserve
Weedon Island Preserve, just south of Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg, is comprised of aquatic and upland ecosystem and is home to numerous species of native birds, animals and plants.

Pinellas had recommended cutting funding for Weedon Island and Shell Key, state-owned preserves that the county leases and operates. But there has been a reprieve.

Ever want to ditch your music streaming service for a turntable and needle? Do you reach for a film camera to capture a moment?

Also, some insight on the Orlando sloth deaths that resulted in no criminal charges.

Preserve preservation

(0:00) Pinellas County officials are backing away from proposed budget cuts to Weedon Island and Shell Key preserves after an outcry from residents. For now. Could the state take over? Our panel shares why these places are so environmentally and historically significant, and what the future could look like if the county steps away.

GUESTS:

  • Max Chesnes, Tampa Bay Times reporter
  • Dr. Stephen Anderson, physician and environmental activist
  • Rachael Kangas, Central Gulf Coast Archaeological Society president

Logging onto analog

(20:52) We’re living in a digital world. So, paper books, vinyl records, film cameras and even an El Camino might seem like relics. However, younger generations are embracing many of these hands-on experiences. Some local enthusiasts visit to share their love of the past. But is it a revival, or are these items simply easier to find online nowadays?

GUESTS:

  • Melanie Cade, owner of Mojo Books & Records, Tampa
  • Steve Winterol, El Camino enthusiast, Lutz
  • Victor Rivera, with Coastal Film Labs

What happened to the sloths?

(35:48) More than 50 sloths died while being transported to a now-shuttered Orlando attraction, but a criminal investigation found no crime or improper care. Two reporters who helped uncover the tragedy explain what happened. What does the case say about Florida’s oversight of imported wildlife?

GUESTS:

  • Kiley Price, Inside Climate News reporter
  • Katie Surma, Inside Climate News reporter
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalWeedon IslandEnvironmentSlothsMusicBooksCars
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters