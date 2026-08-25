A county rethinks park funding, the appeal of going old-school, the latest on sloth deaths

Pinellas had recommended cutting funding for Weedon Island and Shell Key, state-owned preserves that the county leases and operates. But there has been a reprieve.

Ever want to ditch your music streaming service for a turntable and needle? Do you reach for a film camera to capture a moment?

Also, some insight on the Orlando sloth deaths that resulted in no criminal charges.

Preserve preservation

(0:00) Pinellas County officials are backing away from proposed budget cuts to Weedon Island and Shell Key preserves after an outcry from residents. For now. Could the state take over? Our panel shares why these places are so environmentally and historically significant, and what the future could look like if the county steps away.

GUESTS:

Max Chesnes, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Dr. Stephen Anderson, physician and environmental activist

Rachael Kangas, Central Gulf Coast Archaeological Society president

Logging onto analog

(20:52) We’re living in a digital world. So, paper books, vinyl records, film cameras and even an El Camino might seem like relics. However, younger generations are embracing many of these hands-on experiences. Some local enthusiasts visit to share their love of the past. But is it a revival, or are these items simply easier to find online nowadays?

GUESTS:

Melanie Cade, owner of Mojo Books & Records, Tampa

Steve Winterol, El Camino enthusiast, Lutz

Victor Rivera, with Coastal Film Labs

What happened to the sloths?

(35:48) More than 50 sloths died while being transported to a now-shuttered Orlando attraction, but a criminal investigation found no crime or improper care. Two reporters who helped uncover the tragedy explain what happened. What does the case say about Florida’s oversight of imported wildlife?

GUESTS: