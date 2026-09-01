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Florida Matters Live & Local

The Rays’ next steps, Hope Florida’s money trail, and an alternate Haslam’s plan

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
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Rendering shows a street-level view of a walkway outside a stadium with shops on either side
Tampa Bay Rays
/
Courtesy
This rendering shows the outside of the proposed Rays stadium and surrounding development on Hillsborough College property in Tampa.

After years of proposals, political fights and false starts, the Rays finally have approvals for a new stadium. Now what?

Plus, a grand jury report reveals a "doozy" of a situation involving millions of dollars and the Hope Florida charity.

And what happened to plans for a concert in support of a closed bookstore in St. Petersburg?

Grand jury response

A leaked grand jury report is putting new scrutiny on Hope Florida and $10 million in Medicaid settlement money used to fight a recreational marijuana amendment. What did investigators uncover, who was involved and how are state officials responding?

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF reporter

Stadium plan waved home

Tampa and Hillsborough County have approved a $2.36 billion deal to build a home for the Rays. Now the hard part begins: Construction, financing and development of the massive tax revenue-producing district surrounding the ballpark. And a look back at how we got here.

GUESTS:

  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter
  • Alan Clendenin, Tampa City Council chair

The campaign for Haslam’s

A grassroots campaign to reopen Haslam’s has raised money, attracted supporters and generated attention. But a planned concert on the property brought an unexpected response from the owners. Is this the final chapter for the organizer’s beloved bookstore?

GUEST:

  • Fil Bergson, St. Petersburg artist
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Hope FloridaRays StadiumAlan ClendeninTampa City CouncilHillsborough County CommissionHillsborough CollegeBookstores
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters