The Rays’ next steps, Hope Florida’s money trail, and an alternate Haslam’s plan

After years of proposals, political fights and false starts, the Rays finally have approvals for a new stadium. Now what?

Plus, a grand jury report reveals a "doozy" of a situation involving millions of dollars and the Hope Florida charity.

And what happened to plans for a concert in support of a closed bookstore in St. Petersburg?

Grand jury response

A leaked grand jury report is putting new scrutiny on Hope Florida and $10 million in Medicaid settlement money used to fight a recreational marijuana amendment. What did investigators uncover, who was involved and how are state officials responding?

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Douglas Soule, WUSF reporter

Stadium plan waved home

Tampa and Hillsborough County have approved a $2.36 billion deal to build a home for the Rays. Now the hard part begins: Construction, financing and development of the massive tax revenue-producing district surrounding the ballpark. And a look back at how we got here.

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Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Alan Clendenin, Tampa City Council chair

The campaign for Haslam’s

A grassroots campaign to reopen Haslam’s has raised money, attracted supporters and generated attention. But a planned concert on the property brought an unexpected response from the owners. Is this the final chapter for the organizer’s beloved bookstore?

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