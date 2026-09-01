The Rays’ next steps, Hope Florida’s money trail, and an alternate Haslam’s plan
After years of proposals, political fights and false starts, the Rays finally have approvals for a new stadium. Now what?
Plus, a grand jury report reveals a "doozy" of a situation involving millions of dollars and the Hope Florida charity.
And what happened to plans for a concert in support of a closed bookstore in St. Petersburg?
Grand jury response
A leaked grand jury report is putting new scrutiny on Hope Florida and $10 million in Medicaid settlement money used to fight a recreational marijuana amendment. What did investigators uncover, who was involved and how are state officials responding?
GUEST:
- Douglas Soule, WUSF reporter
Stadium plan waved home
Tampa and Hillsborough County have approved a $2.36 billion deal to build a home for the Rays. Now the hard part begins: Construction, financing and development of the massive tax revenue-producing district surrounding the ballpark. And a look back at how we got here.
GUESTS:
- Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter
- Alan Clendenin, Tampa City Council chair
The campaign for Haslam’s
A grassroots campaign to reopen Haslam’s has raised money, attracted supporters and generated attention. But a planned concert on the property brought an unexpected response from the owners. Is this the final chapter for the organizer’s beloved bookstore?
GUEST:
- Fil Bergson, St. Petersburg artist